LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s complete memorial to Cotton Mill workers

I just read the interesting article relating to the discovery of several cemeteries in Darlington County. Yes, we should never forget the historical significance and contributions of those mentioned in the article. It also brought to my mind that we must not forget those that worked in the Darlington Manufacturing Co. (The Old Cotton Mill) from 1883-1956. Their labors also contributed much to the history and growth of our great town of Darlington and its manufacturing base. Let’s not forget these folks and help complete their memorial at Pearl and Cleveland streets on the West End of town. Donations needed to complete the project can be made to West End Heritage Corp., 108 Columbian St., Darlington, SC 29532. Any assistance is greatly appreciated.