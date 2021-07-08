LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community Action Agency board member says thanks

I have been elected to fill a position on the Darlington County Community Action Agency Board of Commissioners to represent low-income individuals and families in the Darlington area where I reside. For those of you that voted, thank you for your vote. For those of you that could not vote, thank you for your prayers, positive thoughts and well wishes. Also, thank you to those that assisted in helping to spread the word to friends and family in the Darlington area concerning the election. May God bless each and every one of you.