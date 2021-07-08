Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

TAMU-CC athletics to partner with NOCAP Sports

By Jeff Dubrof
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSeKT_0arK97KS00

Texas A&M Corpus Christi has announced they will be partnering with NOCAP Sports to assist student-athletes navigate name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The NCAA formally allowed college athletes to profit off their NIL on July 1.

NOCAP features a platform that allows the ability to engage with fans and brands to monetize a diverse set of opportunities.

Through their marketplace, NOCAP will be able to connect Islander student-athletes with businesses locally, regionally, nationwide and globally to help maximize the student-athletes' potential partnerships.

NOCAP will provide Islander student-athletes access to industry-leading education partners that will education them on topics such as financial literacy, social media best practices, branding, entrepreneurship, trademarks and LLC's, and how to achieve financial freedom.

