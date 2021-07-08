Falls Church Calendar: July 8 – 14, 2021

Concerts in the Park: Moonshine Society. Currently in its 28th year, Concerts in the Park features a variety of shows every Thursday night, now through July 29. Moonshine Society, a blend of rock and old-school R&B, is featured this week. This events series is hosted by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Recreation and Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a folding chair as well as something to eat and drink. Advanced registration no longer required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5077. 7 p.m.