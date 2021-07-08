Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Church, VA

Falls Church Calendar: July 8 – 14, 2021

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerts in the Park: Moonshine Society. Currently in its 28th year, Concerts in the Park features a variety of shows every Thursday night, now through July 29. Moonshine Society, a blend of rock and old-school R&B, is featured this week. This events series is hosted by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Recreation and Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a folding chair as well as something to eat and drink. Advanced registration no longer required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5077. 7 p.m.

www.fcnp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Falls Church, VA
Society
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
City
Hamilton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Local Events#Dance#Falls Church Calendar#Moonshine Society#Spanish#Leesburg Pike#Jamestown Rediscovery#Arlington Public Library#The City Council#Fcctv#Cox 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

New U.S. Capitol Police chief named after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A retired Maryland county law enforcement official has been named chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, filling a vacancy created when his predecessor resigned over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board said on Thursday it appointed J. Thomas Manger, who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy