Minneapolis, MN

Red Wolf Chai debuts at farmers markets with chai and chapatis from East Africa.

By Hana Ikramuddin
Sahan Journal
 14 days ago
Azhar Abdusebur had his hands full on the first Saturday in June, when his food startup, Red Wolf Chai, set up a stand at the Fulton Farmers Market. A line had formed for the items on Azhar’s short menu: iced chai; and warm flaky chapatis, offered plain or rolled up with sweet stuff like honey or a less-traditional nutella spread. Azhar, 28, seemed boundlessly pleased to be there. When the market started to wind down for the evening, he bartered with the other vendors at the market—exchanging his fresh iced chai for goods like raspberry jam and radishes.

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

