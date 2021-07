Helen Ouellette often uttered the phrase "every day is a new beginning." The 107-year-old Grand Rapids, Minn., resident lived a holistic life, one free of all types of medication. An avid consumer of news, she relished reading and talking about current events and frowned on gossip. She had no time for sharing any of her aches and pains, and she insisted on doing things herself, even after she sailed past age 100. Before she finally moved to an assisted living facility a few years ago, she had a practice of tying a rope to her laundry basket to drag it to the elevator so she could do her own wash in her apartment building's laundry room.