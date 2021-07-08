Cancel
Pella, IA

Softball preview: Pella Christian vs Colfax-Mingo

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 13 days ago
Pella Christian's Trinity Vos (left) and Jarah Morgan (right) during the Eagles' game against East Marshall Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

Who: Pella Christian (15-18) vs Colfax-Mingo (17-12)

What: Class 2A - Region 4 - Semifinal 

Where: Pella Christian 

When: Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

Matchup history

Pella Christian defeated Colfax-Mingo 10-0 in five innings in a game earlier this year at Eagle Lane. The Eagles used a six-run third inning to build their lead as Natalie Harrill finished her big night going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and triple short of the cycle. Anna Bonnett was 4-for-4 with four RBIs while Alexa Dunsbergen got the win after pitching five scoreless innings allowing just two hits with one strikeout.

One key player for Pella Christian

If teams are going to continue to pitch around or intentionally walk Natalie Harrill, then that is going to put pressure on Emma Eekhoff and the hitters behind her to step up with runners on. Eekhoff came through with the game-winning hit against East Marshall after Harrill was intentionally walked three times. Since Harrill had such a big game against Colfax-Mingo last time out, expect similar treatment on Friday. Eekhoff now has experience in those situations and she will come in as a dangerous hitter in her own right despite a lower batting average as she has four home runs and 18 RBIs this season, both rank second on the team.

Keys for Pella Christian

The Eagles dominated the meeting in the regular season but expect this one to play much closer. Pella Christian will need to bring that same sharpness in the circle and on defense as the Tigerhawks are another young team that has some good bats including Kylie Doty (.526 BA, 3 HR, 35 RBI) and Caylee Cunningham (.379 BA, 7 HR, 35 RBI). Doty is also their ace (17-8, 3.06 ERA) and she only pitched one inning of that regular season matchup. Pella Christian will have some confidence that they can hit against Doty and Colfax-Mingo. Situational hitting with runners in scoring position will be key as well as getting contributions from throughout the lineup. Another win or go home game with a trip to the 2A Regional Finals will be on the line Friday night.

Oskaloosa, IA
