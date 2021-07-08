Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Moderna Vice President of US Manufacturing to Deliver Keynote Address at the 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference

Times Union
 13 days ago

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced Scott Nickerson, Senior Vice President, US Manufacturing, Moderna, Inc., as a newly confirmed keynote for the hybrid 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference, taking place on 28–29 September in North Bethesda, Maryland. Nickerson joined...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ispe#Covid#Prweb#Moderna Inc#Gxp Quality#Alexion Pharmaceuticals#Barda#Vmic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
HealthNew Haven Register

11th Annual PODD Drug Delivery Conference Announces 2021 Keynotes

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that the 11th annual PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference will take place in-person on October 28-29, 2021, at The Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. PODD brings together the R&D industry and the drug...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Martin Babler to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, DE — Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, this week announced the appointment of Martin Babler to its Board of Directors. Mr. Babler brings to Prelude over 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Principia Biopharma until its acquisition by Sanofi S.A. in October 2020. Mr. Babler will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cvent Expands Keynote Lineup by Adding Hyatt President and CEO to Speak at its Cvent CONNECT User Conference August 1-4

Mark Hoplamazian joins robust keynote schedule including renowned designer Kendra Scott, acclaimed producer Joe Zee, and award-winning journalist Jennifer Moss for Cvent’s hybrid event. Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, unveiled the full keynote lineup for its annual event technology conference Cvent CONNECT 2021. The impressive lineup...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

IDFA Welcomes 30 Future Dairy Industry Leaders Into NextGen Leadership Program

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced that 30 future leaders of the dairy industry have been accepted into the third class of the NextGen Leadership Program, a signature program of IDFA’s People Strategy. This incredible group of emerging leaders was selected based on their experience and scope of responsibility within their organizations. They represent the broad diversity of people and business types across the dairy industry, and we are confident they will make a valuable a positive contribution to this year’s class. They have been identified by their nominating companies as tomorrow’s industry leaders.
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Kite to Sell Drug Platform and Manufacturing Facility to BioNTech

Santa Monica-based biopharma company Kite will sell one of its drug platforms and a manufacturing facility in Maryland to BioNTech under an agreement the two companies announced July 19. BioNTech, a Mainz, Germany-based biotech company, is better known for its partnership with Pfizer Inc. that generated one of the two...
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Top Biotech Experts to Speak at the 2021 ISPE Biotechnology Virtual Conference & Workshops

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced a world-class line-up of eight leading biotech experts as keynote presenters for the 2021 ISPE Biotechnology Virtual Conference & Workshop. Taking place 22-24 September 2021, this unparalleled fully interactive virtual event will bring together leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists, and international regulators to network, share knowledge, and provide an outlook on the evolving landscape and future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and therapies.
BusinessTimes Union

Former Senior Manager of Global Quality Systems at Illumina, Joins NDA Partners as Expert Consultant

ROCHELLE, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Shelley Wistar, former Senior Manager of Global Quality Systems at Illumina, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Ms. Wistar is a quality assurance professional with more than 33 years of experience in ISO 13485:2016 quality management systems, auditing and gap remediation, quality planning and process improvement, quality management system training, and application of quality systems to Phase 1 drug development. She is an Exemplar Global ISO 13485:2016 certified Lead Auditor and ASQ-certified Quality Auditor.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OmniSci Promotes Pey Silvester To Vice President Of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced that the company has promoted Pey Silvester to Vice President of Engineering. Silvester joined OmniSci in 2019 as Director of Engineering and has played a key role in building the company's world-class engineering team. In her new position, she will lead all aspects of product development for the fast-growing technology and analytics innovation leader.
BusinessPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Arch Therapeutics Announces Yrigoyen As Vice President of sales

FRAMINGHAM – Arch Therapeutics, a developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, yesterday, July 12, announced that Dan Yrigoyen has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales. Yrigoyen will lead the Company’s national commercialization effort with a focus on revenue generation and channel development. Yrigoyen has over...
Economysmarteranalyst.com

SNC-Lavalin to Deliver Advanced Medical Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC), an integrated professional services and project management company, has been mandated by U.S. company Dexcom to help build a major high-tech manufacturing facility in Malaysia. The facility will produce continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for the management of diabetes. As part of the agreement with Dexcom,...
Economyorthospinenews.com

Camber Spine Names Greg Reiswig Vice President of Sales for the Western US

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — July 7, 2021 – Camber Spine, a leading innovator in spine and medical technologies, has named Greg Reiswig as its new Vice President of Sales for the Western United States. Reiswig brings 30 years of medical device sales experience including 16 years of successful orthopedic and spinal instrumentation, surgical device, orthobiologics, and hardware sales throughout the United States and Mexico and 16 years of executive sales management experience.
Omaha, NEHigh Plains Journal

Company creates emerging business division, appoints 3 to senior leadership team

Scoular, Omaha, Nebraska, announced June 1 it has created new division to lead businesses in the early stages of development and to serve as an incubator for strategic investment opportunities. Scoular Senior Vice President Ed Prosser will lead the new division, called “Emerging Businesses.” The Emerging Businesses Division will include...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Curia, formerly Albany Molecular, acquires another pharma firm

RENSSLEAR — Curia, which until recently was known as Albany Molecular Research, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LakePharma Inc., a privately held company that deals in biologics drug discovery, clinical research, development and manufacturing that has operations in California, Massachusetts, and Texas. Established in 2009 in the...
BusinessTimes Union

FutureSense, LLC Names Stephanie Nelson Vice President

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. FutureSense, LLC, provider of holistic people strategies to improve business performance, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Nelson to Vice President. Stephanie, the founder of BlueFire HR Consulting, joined FutureSense, LLC in 2019 to combine her mission with FutureSense, LLC as...
Businessdcvelocity.com

ReverseLogix Names Vice President of Finance

Burlingame, Calif. July 15, 2021 – ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that Alex Muñoz has joined the company as vice president of finance. He is responsible for leading and managing all financial aspects of the company’s growth as it delivers revolutionary reverse logistics solutions to retailers, ecommerce brands, manufacturers and 3PLs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Businessmartechseries.com

InsightsNow Hires New Vice President of Research and Insights

InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has hired Kristin Wright to manage InsightNow’s research and insights team, with a focus on delivering behavioral research insights to drive successful innovations for clients. Wright will drive strategic company growth and manage custom client research, as well as grow the research and insights team, in this role.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Teva Announces Changes To Executive Management Team

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced changes to its leadership team. Brendan O'Grady, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial, will leave Teva to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry, and Sven Dethlefs, who currently serves as Teva's Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Portfolio and International Markets Commercial has been appointed the new head of North America Commercial.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Former Kraken COO Robert Zagotta Joins Bitstamp as US CEO

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has hired Robert Zagotta, who most recently was the Chief Operating Officer at rival Kraken, as its Chief Executive Officer for the United States. In an announcement on Wednesday, Bitstamp detailed that Zagotta will lead the exchange’s operations in the US. He will focus on the company’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy