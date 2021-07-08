In another blow to workplace wellness programs, study finds no improvement in health outcomes, cost

The job is first and foremost about making money! This principle reflects an attitude that is often considered outdated today. The job provides financial security through wages and salary. In the meantime, however, the job is often much more – in both a positive and negative sense. Employees draw part of their motivation from confirmation at work, which they take home with them at the end of the day. On the other hand, stress does not only have an effect in the office. Those affected take the stresses home with them.