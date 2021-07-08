In another blow to workplace wellness programs, study finds no improvement in health outcomes, cost
More employers continue to adopt workplace wellness programs, but recent evidence suggests that these programs might not work. More than 84% of large companies offered a wellness program as a benefit to their employees in 2019, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Companies offering these programs have raised billions of dollars, promising everything from improved outcomes to reduced healthcare spending, but with little evidence.medcitynews.com
