The Tokyo Olympics kick off on Friday and today officials announced the number of Coronavirus cases linked to the 2020 Olympics games has risen to 58. One of the positive tests is a member of the U.S. Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team. Authorities did not publicly identify the team member but say she tested positive yesterday while training for the games in Narita. She is between the age of 10 and 19 and she and another alternate member of the team identified as a close contact to her were immediately quarantined. She is not showing any symptoms. Another member of Team USA has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Tennis player Coco Gauff pulled out of the Olympics after sharing the news of her positive case yesterday. In a statement she said “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”