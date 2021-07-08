California Arts Council launches DREAM Magazine

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA – The California Arts Council today announced the launch of DREAM, the state arts agency’s new arts and culture magazine. The annual publication features voices and stories from across the state, sharing a glimpse into the depth of impact of creativity and cultural expression in a region as large and diverse as California. The premier issue explores what it means to dream, introducing artists and culture bearers from communities throughout the state.

