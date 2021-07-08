Cancel
POTUS

Over 200 People Were Killed By Gun Violence In The U.S. Last Weekend

By Colleen Dilthey Thomas
Scary Mommy
 13 days ago
We are no longer only hearing foreboding comments about gun violence being a problem, or on the rise, or that we need to do something. Gun violence isn’t just on the rise — it is an epidemic. And don’t think that you can simply escape it by living in a nice neighborhood away from the “dangerous city.” I live in the suburbs. My husband was shot picking our kids up from school on a Monday afternoon. It is everywhere. And something has got to change.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

