Over 200 People Were Killed By Gun Violence In The U.S. Last Weekend
We are no longer only hearing foreboding comments about gun violence being a problem, or on the rise, or that we need to do something. Gun violence isn’t just on the rise — it is an epidemic. And don’t think that you can simply escape it by living in a nice neighborhood away from the “dangerous city.” I live in the suburbs. My husband was shot picking our kids up from school on a Monday afternoon. It is everywhere. And something has got to change.www.scarymommy.com
