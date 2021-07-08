Cancel
Intelerad Acquires Raleigh-Durham Based Heart Imaging Technologies, A Clinical Workflow Automation Leader

Times Union
 13 days ago

Fourth acquisition within the last 12 months strengthens Intelerad’s position in medical image management and increases viewing capabilities and ROI for customers. Today, Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, announced its acquisition of Heart Imaging Technologies (HeartIT), the leader in clinical workflow automation. Headquartered in the Raleigh-Durham area, HeartIT provides web-based medical image management technology and services to health systems, large hospitals and private clinics, as well as drug and device companies sponsoring multi-center clinical trials. The acquisition will significantly expand Intelerad’s ability to provide enterprise imaging and insights while also deepening cardiovascular expertise.

