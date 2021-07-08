Intelerad Acquires Raleigh-Durham Based Heart Imaging Technologies, A Clinical Workflow Automation Leader
Fourth acquisition within the last 12 months strengthens Intelerad’s position in medical image management and increases viewing capabilities and ROI for customers. Today, Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, announced its acquisition of Heart Imaging Technologies (HeartIT), the leader in clinical workflow automation. Headquartered in the Raleigh-Durham area, HeartIT provides web-based medical image management technology and services to health systems, large hospitals and private clinics, as well as drug and device companies sponsoring multi-center clinical trials. The acquisition will significantly expand Intelerad’s ability to provide enterprise imaging and insights while also deepening cardiovascular expertise.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0