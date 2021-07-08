Cancel
Business

Revature Is Great Place to Work-Certified™

Times Union
 13 days ago

Largest employer of emerging tech talent earns Great Place to Work Certification®. Revature is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Revature. For example, 83% of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company, while more than three quarters agreed that “people care about each other here.”

