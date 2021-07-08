Cancel
Oskaloosa, IA

Big night offensively lifts the Indians

By DYLAN STITES Herald Intern
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 14 days ago
Criss hitting Wednesday night against Centerville. By DYLAN STITES Herald Intern

OSKALOOSA — Wednesday night showed just how good Oskaloosa can be when they get the offense going and the bats rolling.

The Indians started the game off fast as they would score nine runs in the first three innings against Centerville as the Indians would get the win 9-4. Aiden Hildenbrand would get the win for the Indians as he would pitch 5 1/3 innings.

Oskaloosa jumped out fast in the first inning as they had already given up a run in the top of the first inning but they would come back and score some of their own with as Kamden Criss would single to start the inning and then steal around to third base allowing Aiden North to hit a sacrifice ground out to the second baseman. This would tie the game at one until Colin Snitker would hit a ball to right field that would allow Landon Briggs to score. Alex Christ would then come up and hit another double that would score Snitker, putting them up 3-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Indians would add even more to the lead as a two-out double by North would score another run. Briggs would continue his hot streak by doubling on a ball out to right field scoring another. Oskaloosa would go on to add five runs in the bottom of the second as they put on a hitting clinic.

The Indians would add another run in the third inning as Snitker would single on a ball to center field scoring Briggs, putting the game out of reach early as they would go up 9-1.

Centerville would try to make a push late in the game as they would score two runs in the top of the sixth inning making it 9-3. Korey Shondel would score off a sacrifice fly out to center field by Hunter Gottman. Brody Tuttle also would score in this inning on a ground out by Mason Bauman. Centerville would also add another run in the top of the seventh inning making the final score 9-4 with Oskaloosa taking the win.

Hildenbrand got the start and win on the mound as he allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out one. Criss threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.

Myles Clawson got the start on the mound for Centerville. He gave up six hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings while striking out two. Shondel and Owen Williams both pitched in relief for the Big Reds as well. They would throw a combined 4 1/3 innings.

The Indians were on fire as their offense would reign supreme for most of the night. They rounded up 12 hits on the night as Briggs, Christ, and Snitker all managed multiple hits. Christ and Briggs each had three hits on the night.

The Big Reds would get 13 hits in the game even though they couldn’t capitalize and score enough runs to win the game. Shondel went 3-for-4 to lead them at the plate on the night.

Oskaloosa (6-21) will head over to Washington (14-9) on Thursday night as that game will have Varsity starting at 7:30 p.m.

Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

DeRonde’s walk-off sends Oskaloosa to state

OSKALOOSA — You could not have drawn up a more drama-filled two days of softball for the Oskaloosa Indians. After a tough 10-inning upset win over sixth-ranked Norwalk on Monday, Oskaloosa came back to Jay Harms Field on Tuesday with Faith DeRonde’s walk-off home run in the seventh giving the Indians a 4-3 win over Benton and a spot in next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge.

