Local Road Projects You Should Be Aware Of This Weekend

It's been a long month for drivers who have had to navigate through the construction project happening on Congress Street at its intersection with Guilbeau Road in Lafayette. Because of the rainy weather we have experienced this summer, a project that began on Monday, June 14th - and was supposed to take three weeks to complete - is still causing traffic issues for drivers passing through, working, or living in that area. Even with a shift in direction for the road work coming out of the weekend, it still makes driving in that area a frustrating experience.