Lafayette, LA

Local Road Projects You Should Be Aware Of This Weekend

By Brandon Comeaux
 14 days ago
Road projects continue happening across Lafayette and Acadiana. Here is a list of road projects you should be aware of that are scheduled for this weekend. A portion of the often-used Lafayette roadway will have be gaining a right turn lane. The westbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery between LA 89-1 Youngsville Highway and Chemin Metairie Road (1.69 miles east of LA 339) will be closed Thursday night (July 8) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the next morning.

