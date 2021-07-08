Cancel
Casper, WY

NamUs: 14-year-old girl missing from Wind River Reservation since June 19

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Cameron Jalyssa Hill, 14, has been missing since June 19, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). “Cameron was last seen at her father’s residence in the community of Fort Washakie on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming,” Namus says. “Cameron left without permission and has yet to return home. Cameron might be with friends in surrounding towns near the Wind River Indian Reservation.”

