Whoa, It Looks Like Black Panther 2 Is Still Going Through Script Changes As Production Begins

They are already preparing the movie Black Panther 2, but until now it has been a very hard work for the director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler. When the great misfortune of the death of Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler had to change the script from Black Panther 2 because it was left without its great star. What’s more, Marvel Studios Out of respect for the beloved actor, he decided that no other would take his place or be added with CGI techniques. Therefore, they have had to change history because now in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, T’Challa he is also dead.