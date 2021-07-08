Whoa, It Looks Like Black Panther 2 Is Still Going Through Script Changes As Production Begins
Continuing a franchise after its lead has passed on can be a huge undertaking for any studio, but that’s the fate Marvel was dealt for next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel made the decision not to recast T’Challa, which has added a layer of enigma and doubt about the project. And despite starting production on the sequel, things still apparently aren’t all set in stone, according to Angela Bassett. Bassett has revealed that Black Panther 2’s script is still going through changes even after cameras have started to roll.www.cinemablend.com
