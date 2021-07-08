Heart announces 2021-2022 season intentions

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died. Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.