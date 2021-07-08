Heart announces 2021-2022 season intentions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner, Lori Thomas, has announced the league's return to play intentions for the 2021-22 academic year. "We are so proud of all that our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators were able to accomplish this past year," shared Thomas. "We are looking forward to returning to a full slate of competition heading into Fall 2021 with the safest return to play tactics in mind."www.oskaloosa.com
