Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Heart announces 2021-2022 season intentions

Oskaloosa Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner, Lori Thomas, has announced the league's return to play intentions for the 2021-22 academic year. "We are so proud of all that our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators were able to accomplish this past year," shared Thomas. "We are looking forward to returning to a full slate of competition heading into Fall 2021 with the safest return to play tactics in mind."

www.oskaloosa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsourquadcities.com

Quad City Storm announce 2021-2022 schedule

The Quad City Storm will open up their season at home against the Evansville Thunderbolts on October 15th. The team announced that Wednesday along with the rest of their 2021-2022 schedule. It will be their first game since March of 2020. The end of the 2019-2020 season was canceled due...
Soccerchatsports.com

WSOC | 2021 Season Schedule Announced

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — With the announcement of conference schedules today by the West Coast Conference, the Saint Mary's women's soccer 2021 fall schedule is now complete. The Gaels will play a complete slate of games after an abbreviated past season and have 20 matches lined up for the fall.
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Kofi Cockburn will return to Illinois for the 2021-2022 season

CHAMPAIGN – For most of this college basketball offseason, it didn’t appear that Illinois’ top center would be returning to the school for his junior season. Kofi Cockburn first declared for the NBA Draft after an excellent 2020-2021 season, then after withdrawing put himself into the transfer portal. But after...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas RHP Tristan Stevens announces return for 2022 season

The 2022 weekend rotation for the Texas Longhorns received a boost on Thursday when right-handed pitcher Tristan Stevens announced his return for a final season on the Forty Acres. Longhorn Nation,. I think we’ve got some unfinished business to attend to. See y’all in 2022. Hook ‘Em. pic.twitter.com/RVrDXXmJnY— Tristan Stevens...
NHLchatsports.com

Avalanche 2021-2022 preseason schedule announced

The Avalanche’s six-game preseason schedule was announced Friday, and it will face the same three opponents for the fourth consecutive time (there was no preseason in 2021). The Avs will face the Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars twice apiece. 2021-22 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE. Tue, Sept. 28 at...
NFLOskaloosa Herald

NFL column: Hard to imagine Ohtani clone in modern pro football

Shohei Ohtani added to his legend Tuesday night, picking up the win on the pitcher’s mound and leading off for the American League in a 5-2 victory over the National League in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. Ohtani will enter the second half of the regular season with a .279...
NFLYardbarker

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died. Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

Heart O' Lakes Conference announces 2021 softball awards

The Heart O' Lakes Conference announced its 2021 All-Conference softball team members and honorable mentions, which included three members of the Perham Yellowjackets. Katie Johnson and Lily Lorenson were named to the All-Conference team, and Grayce Mickelson received an honorable mention. Johnson, Lorenson, and Mickelson were also awarded Section 8AA...
NHLwtae.com

Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2021 pre-season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced its 2021 pre-season schedule Monday. The Penguins will open up their six-game pre-season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at PPG Paints Arena. The pre-season schedule features six games – three at PPG Paints Arena and three away. Below is a look...
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Baseball preview: Oskaloosa vs Xavier

Where: Cedar Rapids (Mount Mercy Mustangs Field) . Didn’t meet in the regular season. A guy you know will bring energy and effort every night for the Indians is Landon Briggs. The junior is leading Osky with a .333 batting average with one home run and 16 RBIs. The Indians will need his hitting to get rallies started or drive in runs against a good pitching and defensive team in Xavier that sports a 2.90 team ERA and .951 fielding percentage (fourth best in 3A).
Cedar Falls, IAkmaland.com

UNI football announces kickoff times for 2021 season

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa football had their kickoff times for the 2021 season announced on Monday. The Panthers will kick off four of their five home games at 4:00 PM with the lone exception the season finale against Western Illinois, which will kick at 1:00. The season opener with...
MLSOskaloosa Herald

Sports on TV

ESPN — TBA TBT BASKETBALL. ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan. ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan. --- ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary) SOCCER (MEN'S) 7 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas DH/1B Ivan Melendez announces return for 2022 season

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns designated hitter/first baseman Ivan Melendez announced via Twitter that after being selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, he’ll return to the Forty Acres for his junior season on 2022. I wanted to thank the Miami Marlins for selecting...
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Wittmer's 12 strikeouts lead to Pella win

PELLA - Stealing the lead late in a very close game between two good teams always makes for a good ending as Pella was able to take the late lead to win 4-1 against the Washington Demons. After a run was scored from each team in the first inning, the...
NHLPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Griffins Announce Home Opener for 2021-2022 Season

It's mid summer, but hockey fans are already gearing up for the upcoming season. The Grand Rapids Griffins have a date and opponent for their first home game for the 2021-2022 season. Hockey fans, mark down Friday, October 15th, 2021 for the season opener for the Griffins at the Van Andel Arena. They will be taking on The Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ AHL affiliate.
Ohio Statethepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio announces 2021 season schedule

It’s almost time for lights out in The Convo. Ohio announced its season schedule July 21, featuring a slew of nonconference opponents and conference rivals. This is a major change from the 2021 winter season that solely featured Mid-American Conference matchups. The Bobcats went 12-8 with the full MAC schedule,...
Georgia State247Sports

GSU Football Picked 3rd in East, Place Ten on All-Sun Belt Teams

Georgia State Football placed ten players on the All-Sun Belt teams released by the conference on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers had five first team selections that included Offensive Lineman Shamarious Gilmore, Running Back Destin Coates, Wide Receiver Sam Pinckney and Kicker Noel Ruiz. The All-Sun Belt Second Team was littered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy