HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for The Collection. The Collection is the newest residential condominium in the heart of the art district in downtown Sarasota, and among the finest examples of what boutique residential condominiums strive for. This architecturally impressive project consists of very exclusive residences that range in size from 2,500 to 3,600 square feet.