Cox named to White House panel on homeland security issues

President Biden has named Governor Spencer Cox to serve on a bipartisan panel of governors advising him on homeland security issues.

"The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. Federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic. The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration to bolster preparedness, resilience and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need," the White House said in a statement.

Gov. Cox was among nine governors named to the Council of Governors. The others include:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

"We’re grateful for this appointment that gives Utah a seat at the table, particularly with respect to disaster preparedness and response as well as best use of the National Guard," Gov. Cox said in a statement. "I look forward to engaging with my fellow governors and President Biden as we serve our state and the nation."