Cox named to White House panel on homeland security issues

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 13 days ago
President Biden has named Governor Spencer Cox to serve on a bipartisan panel of governors advising him on homeland security issues.

"The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. Federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic. The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration to bolster preparedness, resilience and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need," the White House said in a statement.

Gov. Cox was among nine governors named to the Council of Governors. The others include:

  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
  • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
  • Delaware Governor John Carney
  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
  • Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
  • Oregon Governor Kate Brown
  • Utah Governor Spencer Cox
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott
  • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

"We’re grateful for this appointment that gives Utah a seat at the table, particularly with respect to disaster preparedness and response as well as best use of the National Guard," Gov. Cox said in a statement. "I look forward to engaging with my fellow governors and President Biden as we serve our state and the nation."

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

