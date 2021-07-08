Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Meet the New Missiles Making Britain's Type 45 Destroyers Even More Fearsome

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 13 days ago

Mark Episkopos

,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRtov_0arK5qNi00

Traveling at a speed of Mach 3 and boasting a new active radar homing guidance system, the new missile is a force to be reckoned with.

Meet the New Missiles Making Britain's Type 45 Destroyers Even More Fearsome

Britain’s Type 45 destroyers will receive a new missile system as part of a larger weapons overhaul that will substantially increase the ships’ combat capabilities.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence has announced an 11-year contract to integrate the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM) program, also known as Sea Ceptor , into the Type 45 destroyers’ Sea Viper armament systems as part of a $692 million weapons refit.

CAMM is a family of next-generation surface-to-air missiles developed by British defense manufacturer MBDA UK. It is a local area missile defense and close-in missile system, boasting a range of one to twenty-five kilometers for the baseline CAMM missile variant. Traveling at a speed of Mach 3 and boasting a new active radar homing guidance system, the Ministry’s statement specified that the CAMM missiles’ primary purpose is to defend against anti-ship cruise missiles as well as fast attack craft, hovering helicopters, and low-speed targets, in addition to certain high-speed air targets. CAMM promises a major performance leap over the 1970’s Sea Wolf missile that it is replacing. “These programmes will provide an exceptional capability to the front line, ensuring the RN remains poised to defend the surface fleet, and most importantly the Carrier Strike Group, against complex air threats both now and into the future,” said Royal Navy Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd. CAMM is already active in both the British Army and Royal Navy, serving as a ground and ship-based air defense system respectively.

As part of a separate, 10-year deal signed with European manufacturer Eurosam GIE, the Type 45 destroyers’ Aster 30 missiles will receive a refresh that was described by the Defence Ministry as a “tri-national sustainment and enhancement contract between the UK, France and Italy.” The Aster 30 is a long-range area defense missile that is slated to stay in service throughout the life of the Type 45 destroyers, which are also known as the Daring class. “The introduction of the UK-produced CAMM missile in conjunction with the current Aster 30 missile will provide the Type 45 with a significant uplift in anti-air capability into the future as the Type 45 delivers the backbone of air defense to the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group,” said Sir Simon Bollom, CEO of Defence Equipment and Support, the Defence Ministry’s procurement agency.

More from The National Interest Why Britain's Vanguard-Class Submarines Are No Joke These British Submarines Are Resisting Russia's Arctic Plans Falkland Islands War: The Story of Britain's Jury-Rigged Aircraft Carrier

A new 24-missile CAMM silo will be added in front of the Aster 30 missile silos to facilitate these weapons changes, increasing the destroyers’ overall missile capacity by 50 percent. According to the Defence Ministry statement, these modifications will boost the vessels’ total munitions capacity to an impressive seventy-two anti-air missiles. The first destroyer will be fully equipped with the CAMM system by the Summer of 2026.

Six Daring -class vessels have been commissioned, beginning with D32 Daring in 2009; all of these are currently in service. The Daring- class ships are expected to be replaced by the mysterious new Type 83 line of destroyers beginning in the mid to late 2030s.

Mark Episkopos is a national security reporter for The National Interest.

Image : Flickr

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missile Defense#Britain#Missiles#Cruise Missile#Destroyer#Uk#Camm#British#Mbda#Rn#The Carrier Strike Group#The British Army#European#The Royal Navy#The Defence Ministry#The National Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
IndiaPosted by
IBTimes

India Adds Teeth To Naval Power With New Submarines, Choppers As Chinese Activity Grows

India is looking to strengthen its vast naval force by amassing advanced submarines and choppers in a bid to counter China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. Besides formally acquiring two MH-60 Romeo anti-submarine helicopters from the U.S., India on Tuesday issued a tender to construct six new-generation conventional stealth submarines, reports The Times Of India.
MilitaryJanes

UK to permanently assign two OPVs to Indo-Pacific region

The United Kingdom will permanently assign two Royal Navy (RN) River-class Batch II offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) to the Indo-Pacific region later this year, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said on 20 July during a two-day visit to Japan. In a statement issued by the British Embassy...
MilitaryThe Independent

Russia tests new S-500 surface-to-air missile system

Russia has released what is thought to be the first footage of its new S-500 surface-to-air missile system in action. Footage shows the giant launch tubes firing a missile at high speed into the sky at a testing ground in southern Russia and the ministry later confirmed the weapon had successfully hit a “high-speed ballistic target”.
MilitaryShropshire Star

Royal Navy has just one fully operational destroyer

HMS Defender is the only Type 45 destroyer not currently undergoing maintenance. Only one of the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers is operational, ministers have admitted. HMS Defender, recently at the centre of a diplomatic row with Russia following a voyage off the Crimean peninsula, is the only vessel of the class without an issue.
Mayport, PANews4Jax.com

New guided-missile destroyer makes first Mayport homecoming

MAYPORT, Fla. – The USS Donald Cook docked Sunday morning at Naval Station Mayport, getting a warm welcome from the base it will now call home. The guided-missile destroyer spent the last seven days in Spain performing joint missions with ships from our European allies. “We operated everywhere from above...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

British destroyers to carry additional missiles

July 7 (UPI) -- Contracts with European defense contractor MBDA UK will improve missile capabilities of the British Royal Navy's destroyers, the British Defense Ministry announced this week. A statement on Tuesday said the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile program, known as CAMM or Sea Ceptor, will be integrated into weapons...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

F-35B From British Carrier Flies Over Russian Forces Training To Sink Enemy Warships

Tu-22M3 bombers and MiG-31K fighters have also been brandishing their anti-ship missiles during the latest round of drills in the Mediterranean. The Russian naval task force deployed to Syria in recent days appears to have stepped up its drills in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, a recent video shows that at least some of the Russian participants have been shadowed by F-35B stealth jets operating from the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that’s conducting combat operations in the region, against ISIS targets. The latest Russian maneuvers come as tensions between Moscow and the United Kingdom remain high, after a Royal Navy destroyer sailed in waters close to Russian-occupied Crimea last week, and as large-scale, U.S.-led maneuvers in the Black Sea kick off today.
Militaryamericanpeoplenews.com

Most of the Royal Navy’s destroyers are unavailable for deployment

LONDON – Five of the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers are unavailable for deployment, leaving just one warship in the class capable of operations, defense procurement minister Jeremy Quin acknowledged this week. Four of the Type 45s currently unavailable are in various stages of maintenance or upgrade. The remaining warship...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Japan, UK to expand defense ties at sea, military technology

TOKYO — The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group will visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises, defense ministers from Japan and Britain said Tuesday as the two countries step up military ties amid increased Chinese assertiveness in regional seas. British defense secretary Ben Wallace...
ImmigrationWashington Post

Britain’s new immigration bill would create a deeper maze of cruelty

Maya Goodfellow is a Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow at the University of Sheffield, England, and the author of “Hostile Environment: How Immigrants Became Scapegoats.”. Last August, the British government deported a 38-year-old Sudanese man to France, just over two months after he arrived in Britain seeking asylum, leaving him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy