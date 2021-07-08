Tornado Warning issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Southampton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HERTFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Como, or 7 miles north of Murfreesboro, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Newsoms around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Handsom, Barretts Crossroad and Sunbeam. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN