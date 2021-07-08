Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 Cade Cunningham to the Houston Rockets trade scenarios

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRdqB_0arK5d9V00

The Houston Rockets will be selecting No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to go No. 1 to the Detroit Pistons.

In no way does this mean general manager Rafael Stone and Co. can’t add the generational talent to the mix in the backcourt.

First off, recent reports suggest that the Pistons could also be targeting former USC center Evan Mobley or wing Jalen Green at one. This would be an ideal scenario for a Rockets squad that needs to add a franchise cornerstone.

Even if that weren’t to happen, a recent report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony notes that the Rockets are interested in moving up to one for Cunningham.

Here’s a look at three trade scenarios that could net the Houston Rockets Cade Cunningham.

Cade Cunningham to the Rockets for draft pick haul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0ZXa_0arK5d9V00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rockets get: First pick (Cade Cunningham)
  • Pistons get: Second pick, 23rd pick, unprotected first-round pick in 2022 and future first-round pick

Now, this would be a mighty high price for the Rockets to pay. With that said, they do have an abundance of picks stemming from the trades of James Harden and Robert Covington . Houston owns control of the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round picks until 2027 while it picked up two first-rounders in sending Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIwdm_0arK5d9V00
Also Read:
Houston Rockets draft picks 2021 preview: 3 options with the No. 2 pick

Cunningham is an absolutely perfect fit for Houston as the team looks to expedite its rebuild. The 6-foot-8 guard averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 40% shooting from distance a season ago. Meanwhile, Detroit nets three first-round selections by moving down just one spot and would still be able to choose between Mobley and Green.

Cade Cunningham to the Rockets for Christian Wood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgK2q_0arK5d9V00
Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rockets get: First pick (Cade Cunningham)
  • Pistons get: Christian Wood, second pick, future first-round pick

Wouldn’t it be something if Detroit were able to land Wood after he played 62 games for the team back in 2019-20? Still only 25, the big man averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds on 51% shooting from the field a season ago. A move of this ilk would likely mean trading Jerami Grant or flipping Wood for more assets. It would also enable the Pistons to move off Corey Joseph’s contract to make the salaries work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGnKR_0arK5d9V00
Also Read:
Detroit Pistons draft picks 2021 preview: 3 options with the No. 1 pick

As for Houston, the idea would be to refrain from giving up too much draft capital. Sure moving Wood would pretty much be akin to mailing it in for the 2021-22 season. With that said, we’re talking about a long-term rebuild after the team won just 17 games this past season. Even at 25, Wood likely wouldn’t be part of a contending Rockets squad years down the road.

Cade Cunningham to the Rockets for Kevin Porter Jr., picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JzmX_0arK5d9V00
Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rockets get: First pick (Cade Cunningham)
  • Pistons get: Kevin Porter Jr., second pick, two first-round picks in 2021

By moving down one spot, Detroit picks up an impressive 21-year-old guard in Porter Jr. who was darn good for the Rockets a season ago. The former USC standout averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 26 games. He’d team up with 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes to form a dynamic backcourt. Adding two more first-round selections would also give up-and-coming general manager Troy Weaver a ton more flexibility come draft night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqWWz_0arK5d9V00 Also Read:
2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

If Houston is intent on adding Cunningham to the mix in a blockbuster trade, moving off Porter Jr. would make some sense. While Cade can play all three perimeter positions, having the two on the court together might not seem to be a great fit. This trade also enables the Rockets to avoid moving off future draft capital as they start anew with a rebuild.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Oklahoma State#The Detroit Pistons#Usc#Espn#The Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#Toyota Center#Portland Trail Blazers#Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors could land No. 1 overall pick via blockbuster trade with Detroit

Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Mock Draft: What If Cade Cunningham Doesn’t Go #1? Jalen Green & James Bouknight Stock Up?

The 2021 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, so it’s time for another mock draft here on Chat Sports! Today’s 1st round NBA mock draft is made possible by Magic Spoon! Head over to https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat to SAVE $5 OFF YOUR ORDER on the best cereal for adults! Cade Cunningham is the likely #1 pick in the NBA Draft, but recent reports suggest he might not be a lock just yet. With that in mind, what if Cunningham wasn’t the top choice for the Detroit Pistons? Would Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs or even Scottie Barnes have a case for the #1 pick?
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections for All 60 Picks

There are only nine days until the draft, believe it or not. And with the NBA fully locked in on offseason preparation, and informed speculation becoming more factual by the day, it’s a good time to take a closer look at how draft night is shaping up. While the projected No. 1 pick—Cade Cunningham—remains the same, a lot has changed over the past month as players crisscrossed the country for workouts after the combine.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 4 questions heading into the NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons are just over a week away from their most important NBA Draft in years and there are still some key questions lingering. The Pistons are finally starting to turn things around after drafting two All-Rookie players in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart and adding quality veteran Jerami Grant, who thinks the Pistons are ready to “do something big.”
NBARealGM

Pistons To Workout Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Possibly Evan Mobley

The Detroit Pistons are conducting individual workouts with some of the top prospects in the draft this week. The Pistons hosted Cade Cunningham for a light workout in Detroit on Tuesday, and will also bring in both Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs in the coming days. Detroit would also like to bring in Evan Mobley, but he has yet to be scheduled.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham’s rank among last decade of #1 picks

To get a superstar in the NBA Draft a team has to get lucky more than once. Not only does the team have to land the number one pick, but do it in a year when there is an obvious superstar to draft. The Detroit Pistons are hoping this is exactly what happened this year with Cade Cunningham.
NBANBC Washington

NBA Draft 2021: Cade Cunningham, Corey Kispert Among 5 Best 3-Point Shooters

NBA Draft 2021: The 5 best three-point shooters originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards hold the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Here is a look at the five best three-point shooters in this year's class with analysis from NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, Tyler Byrum and Mike DePrisco.
NBAESPN

Sources: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley among 20 invited to NBA draft green room

Twenty players have received invitations to attend the 2021 NBA draft and sit in the green room, sources told ESPN. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga, Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell, James Bouknight, Keon Johnson, Franz Wagner, Josh Giddey, Jalen Johnson, Corey Kispert, Moses Moody and Kai Jones received the first batch of 15 invites last week, with Alperen Sengun, Cameron Thomas, Ziaire Williams, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson receiving the final five nods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy