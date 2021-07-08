Cancel
Jack Fire 'destroying guardrail and signs, and causing rocks and flaming debris to fall'

By News Staff
KCBY
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEAMBOAT, Ore. — Oregon Highway 138 East between Steamboat and Lemolo Lake junction will remain closed this weekend due to the Jack Fire burning near the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation has cloed a 14-mile stretch of the road, also known as the North Umpqua Highway. Evacuations are in...

