Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Russia proposes six-month extension of Syria crossing but US seeks year

By Philippe RATER, Omar HAJ KADOUR
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29c1qK_0arK5Ygk00
Aid workers form a human chain on July 2, 2021 to call for maintaining the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for aid from Turkey into Syria /AFP

Russia on Thursday proposed extending by six months a border crossing into Syria in a compromise at the Security Council, UN and diplomatic sources said, but the United States insisted that a full year was vital to save lives.

Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad and holds veto power at the Security Council, submitted a draft resolution to the 14 other members after a text by Ireland and Norway that would authorize one more year for the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Turkish border.

But Russia, which requested that a vote on its draft take place on Friday, suggested a "possible prolongation" after the six months, one source told AFP.

This is the first time Russia has raised the possibility of extending the authorization.

Previously, Moscow had wanted to stop cross-border aid, maintaining that continuing to provide it without Damascus' approval violated Syria's sovereignty.

The United States has stressed in recent weeks that it viewed the renewal of the UN authorization as a test of possible cooperation between Moscow and Washington, after the June meeting in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Biden had pleaded for an extension of cross-border aid, which is set to expire Saturday.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States wanted an extension by a full year.

"We've been very clear that continuing cross-border access, it's a humanitarian imperative, and it's a humanitarian imperative because millions of lives are on the line," Price told reporters.

"We've heard very clearly from UN agencies and NGOs around the world that 12 months is critical to their work to reliably deliver aid while managing the lengthy procurement process," Price said.

"What we find before us in the coming days is an opportunity for the Security Council and more broadly the international community to stand up and show that it is on the side of the beleaguered and food-insecure Syrian people."

- Security Council showdown -

Relief supplies into Syria -- where the UN estimates that 12.3 million people, or most of the population -- need assistance, can enter only the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

The draft proposed by Ireland and Norway, two non-permanent council members in charge of the humanitarian component in Syria, provides for a one-year extension of the authorization to pass through Bab al-Hawa.

Renewing authorization "for at least 12 months is a red line" for the United States, Britain and France and several other members, a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Washington, London and Paris, all permanent council members, have veto power.

On Friday, the council must technically vote on the western resolution first before voting on Russia's. A similar scenario occurred at the end of 2019, and Russia -- along with China -- had vetoed the western draft.

"Let the games begin," another diplomat told AFP, also speaking anonymously, after the two drafts were announced. Until the vote, negotiations may still take place between council members in order to reach a consensus on a single text.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Syria, Russia has used its veto 16 times on related resolutions, and China 10 times.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#The Security Council#Un#Turkish#Russian#State Department#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Syria
Country
Norway
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Calls for UN Vote to Scrap Bosnia Peace Envoy Job

UNITED NATIONS - Russia has asked the U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on its proposal to abolish the post of international high representative for Bosnia and the office that goes with it by July 2022, diplomats told Agence France-Presse. The vote was requested for Thursday afternoon, said one of...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US rejects Turkish two-state proposal for Cyprus

The United States on Wednesday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal for two states in Cyprus, urging continued efforts for a united island with two zones. Nuland said she spoke to Turkish officials in Ankara on Wednesday to urge a reversal of the "provocative" decision.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. strikes deal with Russia to continue U.N. Syria aid access

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday extended a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last-minute talks with the United States, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for up to 12 months. "Parents...
POTUSUS News and World Report

UN Approves Extension of Aid From Turkey to Rebel-Held Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months with another six months virtually guaranteed after a U.S.-Russia deal, an agreement the U.N. said will provide lifesaving aid to over 3.4 million people in desperate need of food and other assistance.
POTUSWashington Post

West and Russia head to showdown over aid to northwest Syria

UNITED NATIONS — Western nations headed to a likely Friday showdown with Russia over the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance while the current mandate for cross-border deliveries expires Saturday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Transfer of Parts of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot Control

The United States condemns the announcement by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today regarding the transfer of parts of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot control. This move is clearly inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789, which explicitly call for Varosha to be administered by the United Nations.
CarsPosted by
AFP

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

At Saint Petersburg's historic Baltic Shipyard, cranes hover over the shining Neva River as hundreds of workers build four nuclear-powered ice-breakers. Fronted by a Russian flag and named after the country's northern regions, the giant vessels are meant to ensure Moscow's dominance over the melting Arctic. Russia has scrambled to become a leading power in the region, where receding ice cover has allowed Moscow to develop a new shipping route. President Vladimir Putin has made the warming region a priority, heavily investing in the so-called Northern Sea Route that allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster than via the traditional Suez Canal route.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy