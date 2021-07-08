Cancel
Health

Trinity Health says employees who fail to show proof of vaccination will be terminated

WWJ News Radio
 13 days ago

Trinity Health has announced that the health system will require all of its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and those who fail to show proof that they are vaccinated will be terminated.

Detroit, MI
