MLB extends Trevor Bauer's leave amid assault investigation
Trevor Bauer will continue to stay on administrative leave after MLB and the Players’ Association agreed to extend it another seven days amid assault investigation.www.audacy.com
Trevor Bauer will continue to stay on administrative leave after MLB and the Players’ Association agreed to extend it another seven days amid assault investigation.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0