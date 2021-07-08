Spike Lee Is Using His Time at Cannes to Denounce Racism: "We Have to Speak Out"

Spike Lee gave French film director Julia Ducournau an early congratulations when he accidentally announced that her film Titane won the Palme d’Or—the Cannes equivalent of Best Picture—at the beginning of the festival’s award show on Saturday, instead of at the end. Ducournau did not accept her honor at that time, and instead will wait until her name is announced (again) right before the event ends. She is the second woman to win the Palme d’Or. According to the Associated Press, Lee, who served as the first Black jury president at Cannes, “was seen with his head in his hands” after the gaffe.