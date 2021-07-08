Cancel
Spike Lee Is Using His Time at Cannes to Denounce Racism: "We Have to Speak Out"

By Grayson Gilcrease
Spike Lee is using his platform as the first-ever Black jury president at the Cannes Film Festival to speak out against American racism on an international level. During a festival press conference on July 6, the Do the Right Thing director recalled that not much has changed since the film premiered in 1989. "A couple weeks ago was the 32nd anniversary of the film," he said to Chaz Ebert. "I wrote it in 1988. When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd murdered, lynched. I think of Radio Raheem. And you think and hope that 30 motherf*cking years later, Black people would stop being hunted down like animals."

