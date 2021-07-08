Summer fun for the kids at Petersham Art Center

Artist Katie Walsh of Petersham will share her talents to teach two children’s classes at the Petersham Art Center. On Monday, July 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., she will teach Gesture Drawing for children ages 6 to 9 years old. This class will have children moving, laughing and observing their surroundings in a new way. Students will learn to draw in the fast-paced approach of gesture drawing. These quick, timed “gesture” drawings allow all students to be successful and young artists may be surprised at how much they can draw in a short amount of time.