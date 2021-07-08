Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jason Isbell, Bleachers cover each other for split single

By Marty Rosenbaum
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 13 days ago

Jason Isbell and Bleachers did as the duo teamed up for a limited-edition 7-inch single benefitting The Ally Coalition. The single is limited to 1,000 copies.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#The Ally Coalition#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicJamBase

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Announce Ryman Auditorium Residency

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium this October for an eight-show residency at the Nashville venue. Isbell and his band will be joined by a different support act each night October 15 – 17, 19 – 20 and 22 – 24. Amanda Shires...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

J Balvin Adds Some Reggaeton Flair to Metallica's 'Wherever I May Roam'

J Balvin has dropped his rendition of Metallica’s classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the more anticipated covers from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection that accompanies the heavy metal legends’ massive Black Album reissue. As opposed to a straight cover of the Black Album classic, the video for Balvin’s...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Lined Up For 8 Nights At The Ryman

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are lined up for an eight-night residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The shows, set for October 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24, will be Isbell’s fifth multi-night stand at the Ryman and will be supported on each night by a selection of rising and established artists, starting with Amanda Shires, member of the 400 Unit and Highwomen, and Isbell’s wife.
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Jason Isbell to play eight shows at the Ryman with diverse co-stars

Some shows at the Ryman Auditorium are one in a million, but when it comes to country artist Jason Isbell, that will be more like eight in a million come October. One of country music’s most visible torch-carriers of authenticity and a bona fide megastar, Isbell and his 400 Unit are set to take the stage at the Ryman most every night from Oct. 15 to Oct. 24.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Marty Stuart and Jason Isbell at The Amp: St. Augustine

Marty Stuart and Jason Isbell at The Amp: St. Augustine. After being postponed once, this show was a somewhat unexpected treat for the capacity crowd at the St. Augustine Amphitheater (known as The Amp), a solid mid-sized venue with great sound and seating. The two Nashville-based luminaries had never played a show together; both are riding high right now and starting long post-COVID tours, and it was clear the musicians and the fans were fired up for live music.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Jason Isbell, Reyna Roberts, DJ Logic, David Ramirez, and More Added to Park City Song Summit

Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit is pleased to announce the following lineup additions to this year’s performance and Lab programming: Jason Isbell, Reyna Roberts, DJ Logic, David Ramirez, Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers, and Josh Kelley. The creatives listed here join an already stacked lineup featuring Mavis Staples, Father John Misty, Leslie Jordan, Kamasi Washington, Amanda Shires, Gary Clark Jr., Andrew Bird, Ryan Bingham, and so many more in a variety of formats. Click here for full lineup.
MusicSFGate

Jon Pardi Mixes Country and Metal in Cover of Metallica's 'Wherever I May Roam'

Jon Pardi adds his distinctive twang and country instrumentation to a brooding cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam,” which appears on the upcoming Metallica Blacklist, accompanying the metal legends’ 30th anniversary Black Album reissue. Pardi has flirted with heavy music on his albums, most recently infusing “Me and Jack”...
MusicNewsTimes

Brandi Carlile Previews New Album With Cathartic Song 'Right on Time'

Brandi Carlile will release the follow-up to her Grammy-winning By the Way, I Forgive You this fall. The new album, titled In These Silent Days, arrives via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records on October 1st and includes the first single “Right on Time,” premiering Wednesday. “Right on Time” leads off In...
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Tycho and Ben Gibbard collaborate, plus a can’t-miss Metallica cover

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Woods, “More Strange” (Woodsist) One of the six albums that stood out to us as the best of 2020, Woods’ “Strange to Explain” is getting a deluxe release with five new songs on the “More Strange” expanded version. All of the new music comes from the original sessions recorded at Stinson Beach’s idyllic Panoramic House Studio and offers more gorgeous material from the folk-rock band. “Nickels and Dimes” stands out through Jeremy Earl’s blissful and uncanny high-pitched vocals asking, “Can you hear my voice?” Earl explained in a statement that the song has taken on new meaning for him and the band as the dust begins to settle on the pandemic: ​​“It gets hard to tell if you are being heard with all of the digital noise out there. With no shows for almost two years, it’s even more difficult. I miss seeing people’s reactions to our music. I miss talking to people after our shows. So this song hits especially hard for me right now. Is anybody out there?”
Beauty & FashionGarden & Gun

Listen Now: New Music from Natalie Hemby

If you know where to look, Natalie Hemby is everywhere. She’s on the radio, topping mainstream country charts as a writer on hits such as Miranda Lambert’s Grammy-nominated song “Automatic” or Little Big Town’s “Pontoon.” She’s on the big screen, co-writing earworms like “Always Remember Us This Way” and “I’ll Never Love Again” with Lady Gaga and others for the blockbuster A Star Is Born. And she’s one-fourth of the supergroup the Highwomen, with Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, and Maren Morris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy