Saint Louis, MO

Purpl Scientific Announces New Leadership Under President-Elect James Cawley

By Purpl Scientific
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 14 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO, July 7, 2021: St. Louis-based cannabis tech company Purpl Scientific welcomes James Cawley as their new President-Elect, effective July 6, 2021. Specializing in alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, Cawley comes to Purpl with over 20 years of experience and success. He has a proven track record of leading marketing and sales teams within these industries to increase market share of high quality products. Most notably, he has successfully held multi-facet roles within cannabis companies, managed teams of over 215 people, and increased sales of Asahi beer by 295%. Because of this experience, Purpl Scientific looks forward to the contributions that Cawley is sure to bring to the company.

www.stltoday.com

The Board of Directors of Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York is pleased to announce the election of Kirk R. Gravely, ASA, MAAA®, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 11, 2021. At that time, Mr. Gravely will join the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gravely succeeds Bruce W. Boyea, who will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

