Purpl Scientific Announces New Leadership Under President-Elect James Cawley
ST. LOUIS, MO, July 7, 2021: St. Louis-based cannabis tech company Purpl Scientific welcomes James Cawley as their new President-Elect, effective July 6, 2021. Specializing in alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, Cawley comes to Purpl with over 20 years of experience and success. He has a proven track record of leading marketing and sales teams within these industries to increase market share of high quality products. Most notably, he has successfully held multi-facet roles within cannabis companies, managed teams of over 215 people, and increased sales of Asahi beer by 295%. Because of this experience, Purpl Scientific looks forward to the contributions that Cawley is sure to bring to the company.www.stltoday.com
