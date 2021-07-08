Cancel
Stafford Township, NJ

Long Beach Island, New Jersey Causeway Crash Was a Real Cliffhanger

By Eddie Davis
 14 days ago
There are car accidents...and then there's the crash that happened Thursday on the Rt. 72 Causeway Bridge heading into Long Beach Island. Just before noon Thursday, two Jeeps tangled on the Causeway from Manahawkin to Ship Bottom, LBI, and one of them ended up hanging partially over the jersey barrier, within feet of the west-bound traffic.

