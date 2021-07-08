Cancel
BRITSH OPEN '21: Facts and figures for Royal St. George's

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 13 days ago

SANDWICH, England (AP) -- Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship:. Event: 149th Open Championship. Site: Royal St. George's. The course: Royal St. George's is located in southeast England about 15 miles from the Strait of Dover. It was founded in 1887 by William Laidlaw Purves, and it was the first links in England to host the British Open. The fairways have been described as a lunar landscape because of its many humps and hollows. This will be the 15th time it has held the British Open.

