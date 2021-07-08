BRITSH OPEN '21: Facts and figures for Royal St. George's

A golf fan is in hot water after a bizarre incident that saw him take a club out of Rory McIlroy’s bag at the Scottish Open on Friday morning. Rory McIlroy was standing by his caddy, recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas. They were on the 10th tee at the European Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. That was the exact moment when a random fan walked right up to McIlroy’s golf bag and took a club out. He appeared like he was going to take a few practice swings before security began questioning him.