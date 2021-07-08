Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Molinaro: Olympics are more trouble than they’re worth. But there are billions of reasons they’ll go on, even with fans banned.

By Bob Molinaro
Daily Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarring fans from the Tokyo Olympics can’t help but create an eerie backdrop to an event that will be held during a growing national health emergency. On the face of it, going forward under these conditions is a ridiculous decision, one obviously driven by billions of dollars. If not for the dedication and desire of the athletes, I’d say these Games aren’t worth it.

www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Roger Federer
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Gwen Berry
Person
Jay Scrubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Boston Red Sox#Team Usa#Italian#American#The Home Run Derby#The Red Sox#Yankees#Houston Astros#Packers#Hoop Du Jour#Clippers Suns#The Pilot And Daily Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
NBAGolf Digest

Drunk as hell Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis just became a meme that will last a lifetime

Long after the dust had settled on the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory, two of the team's top role players, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, came back out on to the court to do a dual interview on NBA TV. A bold move from NBA TV, to say the least, as these two were very likely doing some celebrating in the locker room between the final whistle and the time they sat down.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Pete Alonso Falls Short of Ryan Howard’s Record

Phillies legend Ryan Howard nearly lost an MLB record to Mets 1B Pete Alonso. Ryan Howard achieved many impressive feats across his 13-season Major League Baseball career — all as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. The three-time All-Star got off to a fast start — particularly in his first...
MLBthevistapress.com

North County Athletes in MLB Baseball

David Willauer — Houston Astros 4 Cleveland Indians 3 LaJolla alum Bradley Zimmer singled for the Tribe. St. Louis Cardinals 8 Chicago Cubs 3 USD alum Kris Bryant had an RBI for the Cubs. SL Wilmington, DE Native Paul Goldschmidt had a solo home run and LaJolla alum Tommy Edman scored a run and walked once.
NBAABC News

Bill Russell to auction most of his prized NBA memorabilia

BOSTON -- The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career. Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

As ‘surreal’ becomes real, Miami’s Eddy Alvarez can join rare group during Tokyo Olympics

The simple fact that Eddy Alvarez is going back to the Olympics, that he gets to represent the United States on an international level again, is one he doesn’t take lightly. The Miami native, first-generation Cuban-American, member of the Miami Marlins organization and father of one has a chance to join a select group of athletes to earn a medal at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. He already has a silver medal from the 2014 Winter Olympics as a short-track speed skater in Sochi, Russia. He could win another with the United States during the next two weeks, this time on the baseball diamond in Tokyo.
MLBTribTown.com

Reds Hall of Famer Maloney conquers batters, demons

When Jim Maloney threw his fastball, it sizzled. On any given day, batters wielding the clubs caught only air as they swung. At the peak of his game with the Cincinnati Reds in the 1960s, the right-hander flummoxed foes regularly and repeatedly, and Maloney flirted with no-hitters as often as it has rained this summer, roughly every fourth day.
NFLsportspromedia.com

Shohei Ohtani signs with Fanatics for memorabilia and collectibles

Fanatics to solely distribute Ohtani's full assortment of autographs, collectibles and memorabilia. LA Angels two-way player joins likes of Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Pete Alonso on company's roster. Fanatics also agreed ten-year deal with Ohtani’s former club last year. Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has inked an exclusive memorabilia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy