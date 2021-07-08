Landscaping company owner who tried to conceal fatal bicycle crash in York County gets a year in jail

Robert Lee Strickland Jr., of Poquoson, was charged with concealing evidence in a 2018 hit and run accident in York County. Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

The owner of a local landscaping company was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday for covering up a fatal accident in which one of his workers struck and killed a York County bicyclist.

Circuit Court Judge William B. Shaw sentenced Robert Lee Strickland Jr., 64, of Poquoson, for concealing a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago that killed 50-year-old cyclist Brian Leonard Utne.

Utne, a Newport News Shipbuilding engineer, had just finished a group ride after work on Oct. 25, 2018. On his way home just before 7 p.m., he was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup at Lakeside Drive, near the intersection with Yorkville Road. The bike was split into two.

Several passers-by called 911.

Last month, the pickup’s driver, Alexander Crosby, 28, of New Kent County, was sentenced to four years in prison — three years for involuntary manslaughter and a year for failing to stop.

Prosecutors said Crosby was towing a trailer in a work convoy when he struck Utne — then kept driving before flagging down a fellow worker and turning into a residential area about 7/10 of a mile away.

Strickland arrived about 20 minutes later and learned what happened.

York-Poquoson Commonwealth’s Attorney Ben Hahn said that instead of calling 911, Strickland told Crosby to get out of the area, and fired him. Strickland then had the pickup towed to a Gloucester auto body shop to fix the damage to its front end.

The next day, Hahn said, Strickland told his workers that “as far as you know, Alex hit a deer.”

But several witnesses came forward to report Crosby’s and Strickland’s actions, and both were arrested weeks later. More than two years after the incident, Strickland was found guilty of the felony concealment charge at an April trial.

This wasn’t Strickland’s first involvement in a newsworthy case. In November 2009, a 14-year-old boy in Strickland’s care was killed when he was pulled into a wood chipper while working for Strickland’s prior company, Old Dominion Tree and Lawn Care.

A child endangerment charge against Strickland was dropped in 2011.

At Strickland’s sentencing hearing Wednesday, Utne’s wife, Susan Utne, testified that she got a call from Riverside Regional Medical Center that night, telling her to come as soon as possible. When the family arrived, she said, “we were shuttled to a small room.”

“When we saw their faces, we already knew that Brian had already passed,” she said. “I wondered if he even realized what had happened, and what his last thoughts were.”

“I wondered if they would find the person who hit him, and I wondered if he would have had a better chance if someone called 911 ... The biggest ‘what if’ is whether Brian would be alive today without the poor choices that were made.”

She also lamented that her husband didn’t get to see his children, Calvin, 20, and Elise, 22, growing up.

“He would have been so proud of the young man Calvin is becoming,” she said. “He would have been so proud of Elise as well, and Elise doesn’t have her Dad to walk her down the aisle ... And we no longer get a chance to be just a couple again with the kids out of the house.”

Calvin Utne said the day was like any other when his father got home from work, spoke to him briefly and went out to ride. He testified that it’s bad enough that Crosby “showed no regard for the life of my Dad,” but “having a second person try to cover it up is even worse.”

“I’m going through a lot of stresses” in life, he said, “and instead of having my Dad to help me with it ... I’m having to deal with his loss and all that surrounds it.”

Elise Utne testified previously that her father was always proud of her athletic and academic accomplishments. Before, she said, the family had “balance” — “two parents, two kids, two men, and two women.”

But now, she said, “the dynamic is not the same.”

Hahn said that “nothing we do here today will bring back Brian Utne or fill the void his death left.” But Strickland’s actions, he said, were “a deliberate and cold calculation.”

“Do I do the right thing and make a 30-second phone call to report the crime, or do I try to conceal the crime?” the prosecutor asked rhetorically. “Do I lessen the distress of the victim’s family, or do I attempt to shield my business, Heritage Lawn and Garden, from liability?”

Though Strickland wasn’t at the wheel of the pickup that day, “he jumped into the driver’s seat of a scheme he concocted to conceal the crime.”

Though state sentencing guidelines called for Strickland to get between one day and six months, Hahn asked for a year to serve, saying Strickland “has shown absolutely no remorse” for his actions.

“To the contrary, the defendant has maintained an arrogant attitude throughout this criminal proceeding” and “is completely unrepentant.”

Concealing evidence “stabs at the heart of the criminal justice system,” Hahn said. When someone “desecrates his civic duty by concealing felonies and destroying evidence, the damage to the criminal justice system will be great.”

Strickland also was charged with destruction of property for a January incident while he was out on bond.

In that case, Hahn said, Strickland got into a fight with one of his workers over a muffler that fell off a truck on the interstate, then drove to Poquoson and “took it out on the employee’s car,” causing more than $3,000 in damage.

And when Poquoson police went to arrest him, Hahn said, he had vanished and briefly became a fugitive before he was taken into custody and a judge revoked his bond.

Strickland’s attorney, Sen. Thomas K. Norment Jr., said he felt badly for the Utne family, saying that “my wife lost her son in very similar circumstances.”

Norment asked for a sentence of “time served” and probation, saying that Strickland’s actions were “made in a moment of panic,” and that he wasn’t the only one who failed to report the accident.

“There were six other individuals within a very short period of time who chose not to report it,” Norment said. “There were multiple people, multiple individuals who were aware of what happened.”

“There’s no disputing that he’s a really hard-working man,” who led a business that provided jobs, and that needs to be taken into consideration, Norment said.

“As a result of the bad decision that Mr. Strickland made, his business has about collapsed, his house is in foreclosure, there are impacts that have taken place.”

Strickland, wearing his orange garb from the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, told the judge that he “knows exactly the void” that Utne’s family is feeling — adding that if he had caused the accident, he would have stopped immediately to “do everything I could to help Mr. Utne.”

“God bless y’all, and I’m sorry for your loss,” he told Utne’s family.

Shaw called Hahn’s recommendations on sentencing “eminently reasonable” and imposed it — a year to serve, with another four years suspended, on the concealment charge; and five years, all suspended, on the property destruction count.

He also ordered Strickland to pay $3,551 in restitution in the car destruction case, and to stay away from the Utne family and the worker whose car he damaged.

