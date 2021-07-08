CT Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $220 Worth of Merchandise From Store

Boscov's at the Connecticut Post Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a popular Connecticut department store.

The Milford Police Department reported that the 45-year-old New Haven man was charged with sixth-degree larceny on Wednesday, July 6. He is accused of stealing more than $220 worth of merchandise from Boscov's.

The business is located at the Connecticut Post Mall at 1201 Boston Post Road (Route 1).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.