CT Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $220 Worth of Merchandise From Store

By Nicole Valinote
 14 days ago
Boscov's at the Connecticut Post Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a popular Connecticut department store.

The Milford Police Department reported that the 45-year-old New Haven man was charged with sixth-degree larceny on Wednesday, July 6. He is accused of stealing more than $220 worth of merchandise from Boscov's.

The business is located at the Connecticut Post Mall at 1201 Boston Post Road (Route 1).

