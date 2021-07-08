Cancel
MLB

MLB extends Trevor Bauer's paid leave through July 15

By Associated Press
San Diego Channel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) -- Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July...

State
New York State
Person
Trevor Bauer
#Paid Leave#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Dodger Stadium
