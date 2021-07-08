Amos Fortune Forum returns using a virtual model

BREVARD COUNTY ― Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Visitor Complex will be gearing up for the return of its Virtual Camp next month. “Even as we continue to reopen attractions and experiences, including in-person Camp KSC this summer, we’re extending the virtual option so that kids from across the world can participate in our camp experience,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, KSC Visitor Complex. “Since July of 2020, we’ve had the fortune of being able to include kids from 48 states and 17 countries in the Virtual Camp KSC program. To be able to share the excitement of space exploration with the next generation of space enthusiasts speaks directly to our mission, and we are over the Moon that we can reach more kids this way.”