Amos Fortune Forum returns using a virtual model

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes the Amos Fortune Forum special? The main attraction of the over 60-year-old series is the individuals who share their life stories, career achievements and intellectual anecdotes. But it’s sitting in the Jaffrey Meetinghouse and catching up with old friends, the post-talk reception in the parish hall of the First Church and just simply being with others that share similar interests that make a summer Friday night in Jaffrey Center unique.

Washington StateKeene Sentinel

Amos Fortune Forum returns in a virtual format

