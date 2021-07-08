Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Biomaterial vaccines ward off broad range of bacterial infections and septic shock

By Harvard University
MedicalXpress
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent clinical interventions for infectious diseases are facing increasing challenges due to the ever-rising number of drug-resistant microbial infections, epidemic outbreaks of pathogenic bacteria, and the continued possibility of new biothreats that might emerge in the future. Effective vaccines could act as a bulwark to prevent many bacterial infections and some of their most severe consequences, including sepsis. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Each year, at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis. Nearly 270,000 Americans die as a result of sepsis [and] 1 in 3 patients who dies in a hospital has sepsis." However, for the most common bacterial pathogens that cause sepsis and many other diseases, still no vaccines are available.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Biomaterials#Bacterial Infections#Cdc#Americans#Harvard#Founding Core Faculty#The Wyss Institute#Civax#Boa Biomedical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
ScienceMedical News Today

What to know about hydrogen peroxide

The chemical hydrogen peroxide is a common ingredient in many bleaches, dyes, cleansers, antiseptics, and disinfectants. This versatile liquid has many potential uses but also several safety concerns if people use it incorrectly. Due to its availability and antiseptic properties, many people consider hydrogen peroxide a staple in their medicine...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Post-vaccination Infections Come in 2 Different Flavors

The first thing to know about the COVID-19 vaccines is that they’re doing exactly what they were designed and authorized to do. Since the shots first started their rollout late last year, rates of COVID-19 disease have taken an unprecedented plunge among the immunized. We are, as a nation, awash in a glut of spectacularly effective vaccines that can, across populations, geographies, and even SARS-CoV-2 variants, stamp out the most serious symptoms of disease.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints all depend, to a great extent, on the microelement silicon. We mostly get it with food, but the element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could also cause negative effects.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers reverse emphysema in mice by injecting blood vessel wall cells

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York have discovered that injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells—the cells that line the walls of blood vessels in the lung—can reverse the symptoms of emphysema. The study, which will be published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), may lead to new treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease associated with smoking that is thought to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Can dietary supplements help the immune system fight coronavirus infection?

Johns Hopkins Medicine gastroenterologist Gerard Mullin, M.D., and a team of co-authors published an article May 11, 2021, in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology that details the scientific rationale and possible benefits—as well as possible drawbacks—of several dietary supplements currently in clinical trials related to COVID-19 treatment. According to...
Pittsburgh, PAEurekAlert

Low-dose radiotherapy combined with immunotherapy eradicates metastatic cancer in mice

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 - More doesn't necessarily mean better--including in cancer treatment. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists report today in Science Translational Medicine that combining targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy with immunotherapy significantly boosts eradication of metastatic cancer in mice, even when the radiation is given in doses too low to destroy the cancer outright.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
CancerScience Daily

Researchers find immune component to rare neurodegenerative disease

UT Southwestern researchers have identified an immune protein tied to the rare neurodegenerative condition known as Niemann-Pick disease type C. The finding, made in mouse models and published online in Nature, could offer a powerful new therapeutic target for Niemann-Pick disease type C, a condition that was identified more than a century ago but still lacks effective treatments.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Serious Bacterial Infection Rare in Neonatal Mastitis

(Reuters Health) - Few infants with neonatal mastitis develop bacterial infections or experience adverse events, according to a new study that suggests routine testing for bacterial infections may not be needed in many afebrile well-appearing babies. To assess the prevalence, clinical presentation and outcomes of neonatal mastitis, researchers examined data...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autoimmune disease

When the body becomes the target of its own defensive arsenal, medicine must step in. You have full access to this article via your institution. The complex network of cells and proteins that make up our immune system is an invaluable ally. Foreign invaders that would do us harm, such as viruses, are subject to intense assault by immune cells to keep us safe. Sometimes, however, this powerful defensive armoury turns against us. Immune attack against healthy tissues, known as autoimmunity, is thought to play a part in more than 80 different diseases, including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and lupus. Tens of millions of people are affected by these chronic disorders in the United States alone, and although it is often possible to manage the debilitating symptoms, they cannot typically be cured. But researchers are getting closer to working out how to bring the immune system back on side.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Non-Antimicrobial Drugs Tied to Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infection

Proton pump inhibitors, beta-blockers, antimetabolites linked to infection with antibiotic-resistant bacteria. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to commonly prescribed non-antimicrobial drugs is associated with infection with antibiotic-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, according to a study presented at the annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, held virtually from July 9 to 12.
CancerEurekAlert

C is for Vitamin C -- a key ingredient for immune cell function

LA JOLLA, CA--You can't make a banana split without bananas. And you can't generate stable regulatory T cells without Vitamin C or enzymes called TET proteins, it appears. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) help control inflammation and autoimmunity in the body. Tregs are so important, in fact, that scientists are working to generate stable induced Tregs (iTregs) in vitro for use as treatments for autoimmune diseases as well as rejection to transplanted organs. Unfortunately, it has proven difficult to find the right molecular ingredients to induce stable iTregs.
Medical & Biotechorthospinenews.com

Biocomposites announces new approval for STIMULAN® to treat bacterial infection

STIMULAN® when mixed with antibiotics is the only calcium matrix approved for treating bacterial infection. Keele, UK, 7 July 2021 – Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announced that its STIMULAN products have gained a new Canadian approval for mixing with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in treating bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone.
WildlifeScientist

Bacterial Infections Disrupt Flies’ Sense of Smell

When someone gets food poisoning, it might be a while before they want to eat the thing that made them sick again, and the same is true for fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster). In a study published today (July 21) in Nature, researchers determined that after a bacterial infection in the gut, glial cells and neurons in the fly brain communicate in a way that tamps down olfaction and protects the animals from eating the pathogen again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy