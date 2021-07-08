Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aesthetic Excess and Neglect: On Elder Abuse in George Romero’s “The Amusement Park”

By Kellina Moore
floodmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheme parks are a perfect home for horror: the cacophonous noises of rides churning and children screaming easily overwhelm; the packed faces in the crowd quickly camouflage a monster or two; the dark, crimson blood stands out clearly against a cheerful neon. But even scarier than the surface-level aesthetics is what they represent—the amusement park is also a functioning, exaggerated microcosm of society: a self-sustaining ecosystem built on overpriced snacks and underpaid workers. The latter is essential in George Romero’s recently recovered The Amusement Park, a social horror film about the perils facing the elderly in our society.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Romero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Elder Abuse#Theme Park#Elders#Covid#Reopenings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesrue-morgue.com

George A. Romero’s long-lost film “THE AMUSEMENT PARK” Was Worth the Wait

Starring Lincoln Maazel, Michael Gornick, and Harry Albacker. In 1973, the Lutheran Service Society of Western Pennsylvania called upon George A. Romero to create an educational film that would both generate compassion for the elderly and help shine a light on elder abuse. At that point, Romero had Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Season of the Witch (1972) under his belt, so the resulting film should have come as no surprise. Nevertheless, when he presented THE AMUSEMENT PARK to the members of the LSS, they were so horrified that they shelved it and the film was considered lost for 45 years. Now, thanks to The George A. Romero Foundation and IndieCollect’s excellent restoration, horror fans can finally enjoy THE AMUSEMENT PARK. In this long-lost 1973 offering, Romero scares us with the most terrifying material of all: reality.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

George A Romero’s Living Dead trilogy is the best lockdown anxiety watch

In 1985’s Day of the Dead, the first image we see is a woman hunched down in a square room. No furniture, grey on all sides. On the opposite wall is a calendar, all the days marked off, with an image of a pumpkin patch. She stares, longingly, at the picture of life, of escape. Her idle dream is shattered by dozens of zombified arms suddenly punching through the concrete to grab her.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Goosebumps And 4 Other George A. Romero Projects That Never Happened

In his lifetime, George A. Romero was responsible for some of the best horror movies of all time. Whether it be with his iconic and influential Night of the Living Dead (and subsequent franchise) or multiple collaborations with Stephen King, Romero’s legacy continues to live on even years after the 2017 death. But while Romero’s work and legacy speak for themselves, there are some unrealized projects that either never saw the light of day or the final product was far different from the filmmaker’s original vision.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror Icons Vernon Wells and Felissa Rose in LILITH A Horror Anthology

Genre icons Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Return to Sleepaway Camp), Devanny Pinn (House of Manson, The Dawn), and Thomas Haley (Camp Twilight, Blind) star in the highly-anticipated new horror anthology, LILITH. LILITH, directed by Alex T.Hwang, and also starring Hunter Johnson (For Jennifer), Jennifer...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Diary of The Dead (2007)

While filming a low-budget horror film, Jason (Joshua Close) and his film school friends hear news reports of zombie sightings. As the living dead close in on the film crew, Jason seizes the opportunity to add real blood and guts to his movie. Meanwhile the American government promises to stop the violent uprising, but the relentless zombies gain an advantage by wiping out all forms of communication with the outside world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
Moviesdailydead.com

Catalog From The Beyond: STEPHEN KING’S THE STAND (1994)

Mick Garris has long been a champion of horror, developing platforms for icons in the genre through series like Masters of Horror and the Post Mortem podcast. As a talented director in his own right, Garris had the unenviable task of holding down the fort in what many deem to be horror’s “rebuilding years” of the late ’ 80s and early ’90s. But he did so with style, producing work that tiptoed deftly between dark and fun in films like the bizarre, campy, incestuous feline flick Sleepwalkers. Apart from being a great movie, Sleepwalkers also kicked off a creative relationship between Garris and Stephen King, as Garris would go on to adapt not one, but two of King’s books into miniseries in an era when “event television” was still a thing. The first of which was a bold undertaking in bringing one of King’s biggest, most epic tales to the screen: ABC’s 1994 production of The Stand.
MoviesGeekTyrant

WILLY'S WONDERLAND Director Set To Helm a New Demonic Horror Film Titled THE ACCURSED

Kevin Lewis, the director of Nicolas Cage’s Willy’s Wonderland, has found his next film project and it’s titled The Accursed. The cast for the film includes Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Sarah Grey (The Order and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Meg Foster (The Lords of Salem) and Sarah Dumont (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse). Rob Kennedy (Midnight Man) wrote the screenplay.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

A Place to Bury Strangers, “Hologram”

Right smack in the middle of this new EP from A Place to Bury Strangers, there’s a lyric in “Playing the Part” that sums up the attitude that flows through the veins of its wonderfully dark and dreary songs. Over a buoyant (and unusually uplifting) riff—one that treads the line between ’60s-style surf rock and ’80s goth gloom—vocalist Oliver Ackermann offers this existential aphorism: “Life goes on / With or without us, don’t you know?” His voice sounds, as ever, almost as if he’s half-dead, but despite the hostility of the rest of the lyrics, there’s also a sense of positivity. That’s something succinctly conveyed in the following verse: “When we’re gone / We can’t have fun, don’t you know? / Who doesn’t enjoy the sun? / Don’t pretend.”
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

MOTELX 2021: David Lowery's THE GREEN KNIGHT to Open Lisbon Genre Fest

Last night, our friends at MOTELX - Lisbon International Horror Film Festival announced the first wave of titles for their fifteenth edition. All set to wow an in-person audience with as close a return to form as health guidelines will allow the festival will run from September 7th through 13th at Cinema São Jorge.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reveals New Friday The 13th Blu-ray Collection

It used to be so simple. Hire a bunch of young and pretty actors, mix up a couple of buckets of fake blood, make sure Kane Hodder is free for a few weeks and – boom – you’ve got yourself a Friday the 13th movie. Sadly, Jason Voorhees’ homicidal rampages have been curtailed by a force more tenacious and single-minded than even him: lawyers.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR is Coming to Blu-ray & DVD on October 12th, 2021

Just in time for Halloween, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing The Haunting of Bly Manor on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th!. Certified Fresh with a Tomatometer score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes*, “THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR” arrives just in time for Halloween on Blu-ray and DVD October 12, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Malignant Trailer Reveals James Wan’s Horror Thriller

New Line Cinema has revealed the trailer and poster for Malignant, coming to theaters and HBO Max on September 10. In the U.S., the film will be available on HBO Max (ad-free plan) for 31 days from its theatrical release. Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's Cycle Of The Werewolf: Does 1985's Silver Bullet Howl Or Merely Whimper?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In modern cinema, movies have been made inspired by everything from books, to songs, to board games, to theme park rides, but how many films can you name that have origins involving an idea for a calendar? While I can’t swear there isn’t at least one other example, the only one I can personally name is Silver Bullet: the 1985 feature based on Stephen King’s novella/novelette Cycle Of The Werewolf.
Books & Literaturemoviesinfocus.com

Book Review: Abbie Bernstein’s MASTER OF HORROR: THE OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY OF MICK GARRIS Delves Into The Career Of A Genre Icon

The name Mick Garris may mean very little to the casual film goer but to those who immerse themselves in the horror genre, Garris is a true Master Of Horror. A screenwriter, director, producer, novelist and host of the podcast Post Mortem, Garris has ticked nearly every creative box there is in the film industry. From his career beginnings working in the Star Wars production office through to his work on Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories to his many Stephen King adaptations including The Stand and The Shining, Garris is a man with a lot of great stories to tell – and you’ll find them all in Abbie Bernstein’s brilliant book, Master Of Horror: The Official Biography of Mick Garris.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

“Chucky”: David Kohlsmith Plays a Young Charles Lee Ray in Syfy’s ‘Child’s Play’ Series

SYFY and USA’s “Chucky” is a fully in-canon sequel series to the Child’s Play films. In fact, the new synopsis revealed that it will be somewhat of an origin story, offering up the backstory behind Charles Lee Ray, a serial killer known as the Lakeshore Strangler who transfers his soul into a “Good Guy” doll at the beginning of the very first Child’s Play (1988).
MoviesComicBook

Slasher: Flesh & Blood Star David Cronenberg Talks Joining the Ensemble in New Featurette (Exclusive)

Thanks to films like The Brood, The Fly, and Scanners, filmmaker David Cronenberg is considered one of the most beloved genre filmmakers in history, though his skills aren't limited to being behind the camera, as he's made for just as captivating a figure on-screen as well. While many of his roles might be relegated to being glorified cameos in horror films, Season 4 of the horror anthology series Slasher sees the filmmaker playing an integral role in the unsettling narrative, an experience that makes for one of his most ambitious endeavors. You can check out an exclusive featurette above in which Cronenberg talks about joining the cast of Slasher: Flesh & Blood before it debuts on Shudder on August 12th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy