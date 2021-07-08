Aesthetic Excess and Neglect: On Elder Abuse in George Romero’s “The Amusement Park”
Theme parks are a perfect home for horror: the cacophonous noises of rides churning and children screaming easily overwhelm; the packed faces in the crowd quickly camouflage a monster or two; the dark, crimson blood stands out clearly against a cheerful neon. But even scarier than the surface-level aesthetics is what they represent—the amusement park is also a functioning, exaggerated microcosm of society: a self-sustaining ecosystem built on overpriced snacks and underpaid workers. The latter is essential in George Romero’s recently recovered The Amusement Park, a social horror film about the perils facing the elderly in our society.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0