Pricesmart: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) moved higher after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share increased 78.05% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.65. Revenue of $895,264,000 up by 11.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $848,370,000. Looking Ahead. Pricesmart hasn't issued any earnings...

Plexus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $27.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 99 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Benzinga

Valmont Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 53.00% year over year to $3.06, which beat the estimate of $2.50. Revenue of $894,629,000 rose by 29.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $814,850,000.
Benzinga

Recap: Kaiser Aluminum Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 177.78% over the past year to $1.00, which missed the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $741,000,000 up by 168.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $519,180,000. Looking Ahead.
Benzinga

Discover Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 562.50% over the past year to $5.55, which beat the estimate of $3.75. Revenue of $3,579,000,000 rose by 34.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Benzinga

BancorpSouth Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 21.05% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.67. Revenue of $282,125,000 up by 7.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $266,880,000. Outlook. BancorpSouth Bank hasn't...
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post $260.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.
Benzinga

Recap: MarineMax Q3 Earnings

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 63.92% over the past year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $1.99. Revenue of $666,328,000 rose by 33.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $628,340,000. Looking Ahead. The...
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Benzinga

Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 123.94% year over year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.86. Revenue of $2,550,000,000 higher by 39.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,380,000,000. Looking Ahead. The upcoming fiscal year's...
Benzinga

Sonoco Products: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 6.33% over the past year to $0.84, which missed the estimate of $0.86. Revenue of $1,383,000,000 up by 11.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000,000. Guidance.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.
Benzinga

Nicolet Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 38.28% over the past year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.63. Revenue of $35,571,000 higher by 12.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,550,000. Looking Ahead. Nicolet...
Universal Stainless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) moved higher by 6.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 59.26% over the past year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.25). Revenue of $38,502,000 declined by 26.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $40,200,000.
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 1022.22% year over year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.41. Revenue of $5,277,100,000 higher by 41.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,150,000,000. Guidance. Q3 EPS expected to be between...
Benzinga

Travelers Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 1825.00% over the past year to $3.45, which beat the estimate of $2.33. Revenue of $8,687,000,000 rose by 17.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,720,000,000. Looking Ahead.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.86. 87,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,654,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
$651.37 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $651.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.32 million and the highest is $654.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

