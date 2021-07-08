Cancel
Music

Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine, 'Reach Out'

By Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
boisestatepublicradio.org
 13 days ago

"Reach Out" is one of the first releases from the new collaboration between Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner's Mind. The song is loosely based on the 1987 German fantasy-meets-romance film Wings of Desire, where angels listen to the thoughts of Berliners. One angel strays and becomes mortal to experience the sensation of being a human: feeling, touching, loving rather than simply spectating.

Sufjan Stevens
#German#Berliners#Npr
Pitchfork

