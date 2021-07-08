Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCheck out our series highlighting new 2021 player signing for the Houston Texans. Get to know offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021. Steckler signed as a college free agent with the New Orleans Saints in April 2020. After spending the offseason with the Saints, he was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad for Weeks 8 through 17. Steckler played four seasons (2016-19) at Northern Illinois University after a redshirt freshman year in 2015. He started 43 games and appeared in 47 during his four-year career. In the 2018 MAC Championship game, Steckler was part of an offensive line that led the NIU offense to 20 second-half points in a comeback win over Buffalo. At NIU, he was teammates with Texans offensive lineman Max Scharping. The two offensive linemen played together for three seasons (2016-2018). He started every game at right tackle in 2019 and was a consensus first-team All-MAC selection. He was an Academic All-MAC and MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete selection after playing in 12 games with seven starts at right guard in 2016. As a senior at Two Rivers High School, the Wisconsin native was an all-state honorable mention selection by coaches. He was also a standout basketball player for the Raiders.

