Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signing for the Houston Texans. Get to know offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021. Steckler signed as a college free agent with the New Orleans Saints in April 2020. After spending the offseason with the Saints, he was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad for Weeks 8 through 17. Steckler played four seasons (2016-19) at Northern Illinois University after a redshirt freshman year in 2015. He started 43 games and appeared in 47 during his four-year career. In the 2018 MAC Championship game, Steckler was part of an offensive line that led the NIU offense to 20 second-half points in a comeback win over Buffalo. At NIU, he was teammates with Texans offensive lineman Max Scharping. The two offensive linemen played together for three seasons (2016-2018). He started every game at right tackle in 2019 and was a consensus first-team All-MAC selection. He was an Academic All-MAC and MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete selection after playing in 12 games with seven starts at right guard in 2016. As a senior at Two Rivers High School, the Wisconsin native was an all-state honorable mention selection by coaches. He was also a standout basketball player for the Raiders.