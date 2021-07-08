Cancel
Burleson, TX

Car, truck and motorcycle show on deck as Burleson Axe Factory celebrates first year

By Monica Faram mfaram@trcle.com
Times-Review
Times-Review
 13 days ago
Burleson Axe Factory is hosting a unique anniversary party this weekend as they celebrate their first anniversary in Burleson. The Burleson location opened in 2020.

A Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the factory, 138 N. Wilson St. in Burleson.

The family-friendly event is free for spectators. There will be a bounce house, food trucks, music, cornhole and axe throwing.

Only 50 car show registration tickets will be sold. All cool vehicles are welcome. Cost is $20 if entered online and $25 the day of the event.

To register a car online, visit the Burleson Axe Factory Facebook page.

Doors open at 10 a.m., with judging completing at 3 p.m. and awards will be presented at 5 p.m. First place will receive a cash prize.

Spectators and support vehicles are asked to park on the street to allow the car show in the parking lot. Vendor space is limited. To become a vendor or for any questions, email burlesonaxefactory@gmail.com.

All axe throwing takes place under direct supervision from AXEpert coaches. The facility is open for bring your own beer.

The factory offers special rates for groups, such as birthday parties and team building exercises. Groups are welcome to bring outside food and drink as long as they clean up afterwards.

Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins are accepted if lanes are available.

To participate in axe-throwing, guests are asked to wear close-toed shoes and loose, non-restricting clothes.

Burleson Axe Factory opens at noon daily. They close at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, midnight Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call 682-707-5066.

