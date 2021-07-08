Cincinnati out to end home woes against Columbus

It was a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the MLSisBack tournament that spelled doom for Frank de Boer’s tenure in charge of Atlanta United. His successor, however, didn’t even get a chance to meet the two-time Wooden spoon winners before his time with the Five Stripes came crashing to an end. And as we still try to wrap our minds around what Gabriel Heinze’s sacking means for Atlanta and how to move forward, there’s a game to play tomorrow. The Five Stripes take a visit to the brand new TQL Stadium and FC Cincinnati Wednesday night as it tries to use the famous new coach bounce to snap out of an eight game winless run.