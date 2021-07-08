Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Cincinnati out to end home woes against Columbus

dallassun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Cincinnati has an opportunity to end their home misery when rival Columbus makes its first visit to TQL Stadium on Friday. Cincinnati (3-5-2, 11 points) has lost all three matches and been outscored 6-2 since debuting its new home on May 16. The Crew (4-3-4, 16 points) have a...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Porter
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Allan Cruz
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Eloy Room
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Mls Cup#Fc Cincinnati#New York City Fc#Fc Cincinnati#The Concacaf Gold Cup#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Houser expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Brewers Thursday. The Brewers are 26-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee's lineup has 107 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers. The Reds are...
MLSnycfc.com

The Away End | Columbus Crew with Jacob Myers

New York City FC are on the road this weekend as they face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to Jacob Myers, the Columbus Crew reporter for the Columbus Dispatch newspaper. Hi Jacob, thanks so...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta United reschedules match against FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta United announced schedule changes for their two upcoming MLS Regular Season matches against FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. The road match against FC Cincinnati that was originally scheduled on July 21 at 7 p.m. will instead kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The match against Inter Miami on September 29 has been rescheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Back home, CF Montreal take on Cincinnati

Two unbeaten streaks go head-to-head Saturday when CF Montreal return to their home pitch for the first time this season as they host FC Cincinnati. Montreal (5-3-4, 19 points) have won two consecutive matches and are 3-0-2 in their past five. They can post their first three-game winning streak since winning four straight in the 2018 season.
MLSfccincinnati.com

TQL Sponsors FC Cincinnati “Orange Out” Match

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is the official sponsor of FC Cincinnati’s (FCC) nationally broadcast home match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:00 pm. The first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag to proudly wave in the air during the game. All fans are encouraged to come dressed in orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match. On gameday, TQL will unveil a new space within TQL Stadium. The “TQL Beer District” brings beers from around the world to the fans of FCC, including Rhinegeist, Platform Beer Co., Sam Adams and Coors. After ordering one of ten beers available, fans can pose for a selfie on the Instagram-able photo wall. The TQL Beer District is in the southwest corner of the Stadium on the main concourse, adjacent to the Pitch View Club entrance.
Baseballmycentralnebraska.com

Columbus Seniors and Juniors Romp at Home

Both Columbus American Legion baseball teams posted blowout wins last night at Pawnee Park Field. Kaden Young drove in four runs to help the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors rout Blair 10-1. The victory was Cornerstone’s fourth in the last five games and upped their record to 18-11. In the early game, the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues spanked the Millard Black Sox 10-2. The Junior Blues are now 13-16.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Stephenson sitting for Cincinnati against Brewers

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. Stephenson should be available off the bench while Tucker Barnhart starts behind the plate. numberFire’s models project Barnhart for 9.2 FanDuel points and he has a $2,100...
MLBPioneer Press

Columbus ends Saints’ three-game winning streak

The St. Paul Saints’ winning streak ended at three games on Friday night at CHS Field with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers. Ongoing is the revolving door that has pitchers coming and going at dizzying regularity. The latest edition to the Saints’ roster is left-handed reliever Jovani Moran,...
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United surrenders late winner as road woes against Philadelphia continue

CHESTER, Pa. — D.C. United’s history of horrible experiences at Subaru Park seemed to have finally subsided in the second half Saturday. United had overcome both an early deficit and the loss of two injured starters before intermission. It had benefited from two video replays — one of which disallowed the Philadelphia Union’s tiebreaking goal — and had positioned itself for a point, maybe three.
NFLchatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals need to reach out to Justin Houston

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (99), during action against Houston, first quarter, NRG Stadium, Houston, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Colts Face The Texans. Surprisingly, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t upgrade their linebacker corps this offseason. They signed Joe Bachie around OTAs but that move didn’t exactly thread the needle. The...
MLSYuma Daily Sun

Seattle Sounders and Austin FC take the field

Seattle Sounders FC (8-1-5) vs. Austin FC (3-6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +126, Seattle +208, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Seattle Sounders take the field. Austin FC takes the field for the fourteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been...
MLShoustondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Houston Dynamo begin two-game road trip against Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo FC *return to league play on Tuesday when they visit the Vancouver Whitecaps at Rio Tinto Stadium. Defenders Dorsey Griffin and Teenage Hadebe will be eligible on Tuesday after joining the Dynamo prior to the transfer window. Houston will travel to Utah without five players currently with their national team at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Darwin Ceren, Maynor Figueroa, Boniek Garcia, Ari Lassiter and Tyler Pasher will represent their national team later this weekend in the beginning of the tournament knockout round.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

It was a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the MLSisBack tournament that spelled doom for Frank de Boer’s tenure in charge of Atlanta United. His successor, however, didn’t even get a chance to meet the two-time Wooden spoon winners before his time with the Five Stripes came crashing to an end. And as we still try to wrap our minds around what Gabriel Heinze’s sacking means for Atlanta and how to move forward, there’s a game to play tomorrow. The Five Stripes take a visit to the brand new TQL Stadium and FC Cincinnati Wednesday night as it tries to use the famous new coach bounce to snap out of an eight game winless run.
MLStimbers.com

This Week in PTFC: Soccer, soccer and more soccer

Coming off their 1-0 win over FC Dallas over the weekend, the Portland Timbers keep up their busy week welcoming LAFC to Providence Park on Wednesday, July 21 (7:30pm PT, TICKETS, FS1). They then make a quick turn to travel to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 24 at Allianz Field in St. Paul (5pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS).
MLSPosted by
90min

Rob Valentino appointed as Atlanta United interim head coach

Major League Soccer side Atlanta United announced Rob Valentino as interim manager after parting ways with Gabriel Heinze on Monday. After only 13 matches, the Argentine manager left Atlanta behind with two league wins and a highly public dispute with star striker Josef Martinez. The club promoted former assistant coach...
MLSWKRC

FC Cincinnati takes on Atlanta United FC after Brenner's 2-goal game

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Atlanta United FC (2-4-7) visits FC Cincinnati (4-6-3) on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the season. Kick-off is 8 p.m. at TQL Stadium. Brenner scored two goals against Montreal in a 5-4 loss on Saturday night, in the highest scoring match in club history. It was just the 11th time a team has lost a match in which it scored four goals in MLS history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy