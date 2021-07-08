Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Levi Strauss forecasts upbeat full year as apparel demand bounces back

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGX8L_0arK2Jes00

(Reuters) -Levi Strauss & Co on Thursday forecast a strong full-year profit after handily beating quarterly earnings estimates as demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets rebound quicker than expected across its markets.

Shares in Levi climbed 3% in extended trading as it also increased its third-quarter dividend by 33%.

Customers refreshing their wardrobes following months-long lockdowns and COVID-19-related restrictions are boosting sales of loose-fitting jeans and street clothes at Levi and its peers American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch.

“About 35% of consumers in the U.S. have changed waist sizes. And some of it is up and some of it is down, but either way, it creates another reason for people to go out and update their wardrobe,” Chief Executive Officer Charles Bergh said on an earnings call.

Levi is also benefiting from its collaborations with a slew of brands, including Valentino, and its push toward direct-to-consumer sales that largely helped boost its adjusted gross margin by 670 basis points to 58.2% in the second quarter.

Lower promotions, price increases and sourcing savings also supported margins, said the company, known for its Signature and Levi’s 501 jeans.

The Denizen and Dockers brands’ owner forecast fiscal 2021 per-share profit between $1.29 and $1.33, above estimates of $1.15. It also forecast second-half revenue to be above 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Net revenue more than doubled to $1.28 billion in the second quarter ended May 30, beating Refinitiv IBES estimates of $1.21 billion. Excluding items, Levi earned 23 cents per share, versus estimates of 9 cents.

Revenues through digital channels rose 75% as people have taken to the ease of getting their orders delivered at their doorsteps.

Levi said it would improve its digital business by investing in distribution centers and its program that allows customers to pick up online orders in stores.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#American Eagle#Abercrombie Fitch#Signature#Dockers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

As Levi's Recovers, Does Its Share Price Have Room to Grow?

People are upgrading their denim wardrobes again. Levi's expects its booming e-commerce business to push profits higher. Expectations for long-term growth are increasing as the online business expands. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is experiencing an "accelerated recovery" across its business, CEO Chip Bergh noted in the fiscal second-quarter earnings report delivered...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dow gives upbeat sales forecast as reopening economies drive demand

(Reuters) -Chemicals maker Dow Inc on Thursday forecast better-than-expected sales for the current quarter, betting on increased industrial production and higher consumer spending as economies emerge from pandemic-led lockdowns. Dow also beat estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue as its chemicals - used in everything from plastic and food packaging...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Bull of the Day: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Founded in 1873 in San Francisco, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) & Co. LEVI is a retail company known around the world for its iconic Levi’s denim brand; Dockers, Denizen, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are also under the company’s umbrella. LEVI first went public back in 1971, but had been a private company up until its market return a couple of years ago.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Coca-Cola raises full-year sales forecast

July 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, as demand rebounds for its beverages from the re-opening of theaters, restaurants and stadiums. The company said it expects annual organic revenue to rise 12% to 14%, compared with its prior forecast of a high single digits...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Poolia A B's earnings

On July 23, Poolia A B will release earnings for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of SEK 0.160. Go here to track Poolia A B stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Poolia A B will present Q2 figures on July 23. Forecasts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. Coca-Cola reported second-quarter earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 55 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.1 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.25 billion. Coca-Cola said it expects full year 2021 organic revenue growth of 12% to 14%.
EconomyCNBC

Chipotle earnings beat, sales surge as dine-in customers return to restaurants

Chipotle's second-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The burrito chain also said it is forecasting same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid double digits during the third quarter. Chipotle's digital sales jumped 10.5%, making up 48.5% of the company's quarterly sales. Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Levi Strauss's Unusual Options Activity

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $26.82 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dow bounces back after biggest drop of the year

Wall Street opened higher Tuesday, rebounding from a miserable trading session at the start of the week when the Dow logged its worst day since October. After rising moderately at the New York opening bell, the Dow climbed 1.2%, or 425 points, in the first hour of trading. However, that only pares some of the 726 point loss the index incurred Monday.
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

AutoNation Expects Strong Demand Into 2022

When AutoNation Inc. announced robust sales of new and used vehicles for the second quarter, the firm also shared a rosy sales picture for the months to come. The company reported they expect strong demand for new vehicles to continue into next year, as low-interest rates and robust demand aided the top U.S. retailer in besting its quarterly earnings estimates.
BusinessMotley Fool

Levi Strauss' Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

Levi Strauss is looking to push into more premium niches. The latest sales rebound has been led by a booming U.S. market for apparel. It's still unclear whether the profit spike will stay after consumer demand settles back down to normal. Investors celebrated Levi Strauss' (NYSE:LEVI) latest earnings report for...
BusinessStreet.Com

Levi Strauss' Charts Fit Great and Look Bullish

Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers Tuesday that many investors mistakenly believe the government stimulus is all in the past, but one of the most important parts is only just beginning. Cramer said the child tax credit stimulus is just about to hit the checkbooks of millions of families, most of which have paid down debt and are ready to spend for the coming back-to-school season.
Posted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo beats profit estimates on reserve release boost

(Adds more results, background) July 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co swung to a profit in the second quarter, the bank said on Wednesday, as it released funds set aside to cover soured loans, while costs tied to its years-old sales practices scandal stabilized. Wells Fargo has been operating...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

PepsiCo raises full-year profit forecast as soda demand jumps

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, betting on accelerating demand for its sodas in theaters, restaurants and stadiums as they pull back crowds following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The company’s shares rose nearly 2% premarket. The vaccine-aided reopening of public venues across the United States...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% this year as customers return to shops with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. Severely impacted by the pandemic, Hugo Boss has focused on expanding its ecommerce...
The Motley Fool

How Levi Strauss Beat Expectations Again

Sales and profits beat expectations again. The growth rebound continued to accelerate through May. Levi's is targeting sustainably faster growth and higher margins as demand shifts towards direct-to-consumer sales. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) chose a dramatic way to mark its first quarter of growth since the pandemic struck. The jeans and...
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Levi Strauss Exceeded Revenue Expectations in Q2

Levi Strauss & Co. announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended May 30, 2021, showing accelerated recovery and growth across all regions and channels. “We significantly exceeded our expectations on revenue, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBIT,” Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said in a release on Thursday. “Revenues in most markets are recovering faster than anticipated, and we are emerging from the pandemic with sustainable and improved structural economics.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy