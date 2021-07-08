Cancel
Economy

Jeans maker Levi Strauss beats quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

July 8 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Net revenue rose to $1.28 billion in the second quarter from $497.5 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

