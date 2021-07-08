Cancel
Louisville, KY

More than 200 Kentucky National Guard members being sent to U.S.-Mexico border

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 220 Kentucky National Guardsmen will be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to support efforts there following a request by the federal government. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deployment during his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday, emphasizing that the guardsmen and women are headed to the border by direct request from the U.S. Department of Defense and Homeland Security.

