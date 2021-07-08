Cancel
Accidents

Firefighters spend over 12 hours dousing flames from Dubai container explosion

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
Firefighters have spent more than 12 hours dousing the flames caused by an explosion from a container ship in Jebel Ali port in Dubai.

Fireboats were seen spraying water on the Ocean Trader in satellite images from Planet Labs Inc., which were analyzed by The Associated Press.

There were no casualties from the explosion. An unnamed official told a state media outlet there were “minor injuries,” according to the AP.

The crew “fled from the ship and the area was evacuated” after smoke was seen coming out of the containers, the unnamed official said.

The images seen by AP showed an oil-water mix in the waters surrounding the ship. Dubai authorities said there was a “leakage” after the explosion but did not go into further details.

Authorities are celebrating port operations not being affected by the explosion and firefighters containing the blast in “record time.”

The blast occurred Wednesday night and was felt by witnesses more than 15 miles away.

Inzu Ship Charter, the company in charge of the container ship, said authorities are working with a company official in the investigation, AP noted.

Videos were posted on social media of the blasts that rocked houses in the United Arab Emirates city.

